Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Lawyerlisa
2d

I love this post! Praise God! He who lives inside you, is more powerful than all in the world!

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
2d

Thanks, Tom. What a great start for the Lord's Day.

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