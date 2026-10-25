Hank Williams was apparently inspired to write the song “I Saw the Light” when his mother, driving him and the band to Montgomery, Alabama, told him, “I just saw the light,” announcing to him that they were close to the airport. It has been described as “the prayer of the backslider, who lives in hope of redemption.” He wrote it in 1947 at the age of 23. He only lived six more years, and Roy Acuff led the singing of the song during Hank’s funeral in 1953.

Roy Acuff and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band did my favorite version:

Here’s a rousing gospel version:

And, here’s another soulful version by Jamey Johnson:

And, then there is this nice version:

Finally, Josh Tumer nails it here:

Enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom #HankWilliams #RoyAcuff #NityyGrittyDirtBand #ISawTheLight #JoshTurner #BurnettSisters #JameyJohnson

Share