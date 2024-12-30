Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

MDN told you that Ohio House Bill (HB) 308 had passed votes by both the full House and Senate and was heading to the desk of RINO Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature (see OH Senate Passes Bill Extending Time Drillers Can Frack State Land). HB 308 extends the standard lease terms for drillers who want to drill under (not on) state-owned land from three to five years. The bill also extends the total amount of time fracking operations can last from six to eight years. Sensible increases in both cases.

The radicals of Save Ohio Parks (and their friends) issued a press release demanding (notice the left always demands) that Gov. DeWine veto the bill. Because they say so.

Even though no drilling will happen on the surface of a state park or state-owned land and only under the land, the left falsely claims such underground work will destroy the parks. How do they figure?

Here’s a somewhat condensed of the press release:

It’s déjà vu all over again for state park lovers and protectors. In 2022, during the Christmas lame duck session, Ohio lawmakers stuffed a simple poultry bill with unrelated amendments, morphing it into a law declaring natural gas “green energy” and requiring state parks and public lands to be fracked. There was no public discussion. During this year’s lame duck session, legislators similarly stuffed bill H.B. 308. It declares nuclear energy “green” and extends fracking leases under state parks and public lands as long as eight years. This time, Save Ohio Parks and a coalition of Ohio environmental organizations are ready. They’re promoting a letter-writing campaign demanding Gov. Mike DeWine veto the surprise law. As of press time, more than 610 people had submitted letters asking DeWine to veto the bill. DeWine has 10 days excluding Sundays to sign or veto a bill after it’s delivered to his desk. At press time, it had not landed there yet. The letter campaign can be accessed at bit.ly/veto308… “Our lawmakers are turning Ohio into an industrial colony for out-of-state corporations and ruining our beautiful natural spaces for short-term oil and gas revenue,” said Cathy Cowan Becker, board president at Save Ohio Parks. “This must stop. We don’t need the energy here. The United States is already the largest exporter of methane (natural) gas in the world.” While awaiting tardy commissioner Michael Wise, an oil and gas attorney for McDonald Hopkins, at the Dec. 9 OGLMC commission meeting, Save Ohio Parks volunteers Loraine McCosker, Jenny Morgan and Sunrise Athens from Ohio University told seated commissioners to protect our parks…

We recommend the exact opposite. If you live in Ohio and support shale energy, be sure you do everything in your power to contact Gov. DeWine and encourage him to sign HB 308 into law. Be sure you respectfully request—don’t demand.

Editor’s Note: It turns out Jim chose wisely. Governor DeWine signed HB 308 almost immediately. The efforts of Save Ohio’s Parks were wasted. Real Ohioans know what’s phony and what’s not. Fractivists are so completely out of touch, yet they persist in their hyperventilating antics, which is precisely why they are losing.

