John Robson, in this great 14-minute video, smashes the perrennial scare-mongering prognosticators of terrible hurricane seasons just before the season starts. Rush Limbaugh used to talk about this every year as the usual doom and gloom predictions of unusually harsh hurricanes to come were being announced. No one, of course, knows what will happen and the predictions typically fall short, but that doesn’t stop the scaremongers, who seldom, if ever, apologize and seem to revel in crying wolf.

Enjoy! And here’s another story Robson demolishes in the video:

#Hurricanes #Ice #Dogs #Cats #JunkScience #Climate #ClimateFacts #JohnRobson #ClimateDiscussionNexus #ClimatePropaganda #Journalism #JunkScience #Hedgehogs

