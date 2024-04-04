Anyone who has paid attention knows there is no climate crisis; there is only a debate about how much, if any, global warming is attributable to man’s activities and how much is natural. And, regardless of the answer, the only logical strategy to the extent there is any warming, is adaptation.

But, there are many special interests out there who passionately desire a climate crisis so to magnify their power and their wealth. They are lying to us now with abandon and are doing so by buying headlines and news stories, such that nothing one reads or hears from conventional news sources can be trusted — at all.

Kevin Killough, a true journalist from Just The News is someone I have talked with many times. He has put together an absolutely fantastic report on how the propaganda machine works. I cannot improve on it, but I can give you some highlights I hope will tempt you to read the full story:

Kevin’s article goes into much more detail and, again, I ask that you read it all to get the big picture. What we see exposed by Kevin are lies, lies and more lies, paid for by some ot the wealthiest people in the world.

Why? Because, quite obviously, they want more. More power and even more money. They see themselves as masters of the universe in a new feudalistic world order where elections are passe, we own nothing and must rent from them and they decide what we can do and even think. They want to put us in our place as they grab all the land, all the power and the ability to write a history that both features and honors them.

It’s all profoundly corrupt and, frankly, is a part of the slow collapse of Western Civilization. Can it yet be reversed? I hope so and I believe it’s possible, but it demands we throw off the wet blanket of censorship and proganda that is now smothering us. The only way to do that is learn the truth, expose it and, as we’ve said here ad infinitum, live not by lies. Kevin’s article is a great place to start.

