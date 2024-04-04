Anyone who has paid attention knows there is no climate crisis; there is only a debate about how much, if any, global warming is attributable to man’s activities and how much is natural. And, regardless of the answer, the only logical strategy to the extent there is any warming, is adaptation.
But, there are many special interests out there who passionately desire a climate crisis so to magnify their power and their wealth. They are lying to us now with abandon and are doing so by buying headlines and news stories, such that nothing one reads or hears from conventional news sources can be trusted — at all.
Kevin Killough, a true journalist from Just The News is someone I have talked with many times. He has put together an absolutely fantastic report on how the propaganda machine works. I cannot improve on it, but I can give you some highlights I hope will tempt you to read the full story:
The Guardian, NPR and The Conversation are among the hundreds of media outlets associated with or listed as partners with an organization called Covering Climate Now (CCN), which encourages reporters to insert “climate crisis” narratives into all their stories.
Covering Climate Now boasts partnerships with hundreds of major media outlets across the world. According to CCN, its partners have a combined audience of 2 billion people – one-fourth of the globe’s population — in 57 countries.
The group provides advice to reporters on all beats to not only insert a “climate crisis” narrative into every beat, but also how to cover the topic. This includes telling journalists not to platform what it calls “denialists,” which includes anyone who “ridicules” climate activists or suggests that climate change is not producing a global emergency.
The site is full of tips on what language to use, how to write headlines and suggested stories for journalists to cover, all in line with an anti-fossil message. It suggests avoiding “fake experts.” To determine the value of experts a reporter might interview, CCN points them to the activist website DeSmog, which demonizes anyone, even those on the left, who in any way dispute the “climate crisis” narrative.
The Covering Climate Now section on solutions to what it says is an indisputable crisis leaves no room for fossil fuel use, even though experts say that rapidly eliminating them is not only unrealistic, it would necessitate the collapse of civilization.
“Hitting that 2050 target will require rapidly phasing out oil, gas, and coal burning; reversing deforestation; shifting from the current industrial model of agriculture to climate-friendly farming methods; and much more,” the CCN section states.
The organization encourages reporters to make statements attributing “extreme weather” to climate change, even in the absence of any data to support the claims.
“Even in the absence of explicit attribution data, it’s accurate to say that climate change is making extreme weather more common and more severe,” CCN tells its partnered media organizations. It then provides tips for language journalists can use to blame “extreme weather” on climate change for any story...
Covering Climate Now charges nothing for membership. It’s supported by anti-fossil fuel groups such as the Park Foundation, the Waverly Street Foundation, and Actions@EBMF. The group previously received funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, which had $5.2 billion in net assets in 2022, according to its tax filings, and funds many media organizations directly to advance the organization’s anti-fossil fuel message.
The Rockefeller Foundation was one of the anti-fossil fuel organizations that provided the Associated Press with a three-year grant totaling $8 million specifically to support the service's coverage of climate change. The Associated Press was also among the outlets last week blaming climate change for the rise in chocolate prices. The Rockefeller Foundation also provided funding to The Guardian and NPR for their climate coverage.
The effort to weave the “climate crisis” narrative into all media people consume goes beyond the news. It also includes entertainment.
Good Energy Stories provides “consulting services” on how to insert political messages regarding climate change into television, film, and media.
It’s not clear how many projects the group has been involved in. Its founder, Anna Jane Joyner, told The New York Times that nondisclosure agreements prevent her from saying which books, movies, or TV shows it has influenced, but it provides a playbook on how to fit climate change into non-news stories.
Like Covering Climate Now, the organization’s funders are anti-fossil fuel nonprofits, such as the Sierra Club and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the latter of which provided $1 billion to efforts to ban gas stoves and shut down all coal plants worldwide.
Kevin’s article goes into much more detail and, again, I ask that you read it all to get the big picture. What we see exposed by Kevin are lies, lies and more lies, paid for by some ot the wealthiest people in the world.
Why? Because, quite obviously, they want more. More power and even more money. They see themselves as masters of the universe in a new feudalistic world order where elections are passe, we own nothing and must rent from them and they decide what we can do and even think. They want to put us in our place as they grab all the land, all the power and the ability to write a history that both features and honors them.
It’s all profoundly corrupt and, frankly, is a part of the slow collapse of Western Civilization. Can it yet be reversed? I hope so and I believe it’s possible, but it demands we throw off the wet blanket of censorship and proganda that is now smothering us. The only way to do that is learn the truth, expose it and, as we’ve said here ad infinitum, live not by lies. Kevin’s article is a great place to start.
#JustTheNews #Lies #Propaganda #Climate #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming #Feudalism #Elites #power #Money
Good summary on the billions behind what used to be the "Global Warming", now "Climate Change" or "Climate Emergency" Agenda. I was raised in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) and married a New Zealander in 1977. I'm a Chemical Engineer and worked for 40 years in the metallurgical processes of Copper, Gold, Silver, Uranium, Aluminum and Iron extraction and refining. I watched in dismay as the UN IPPC was started and in disbelief as the thousands of scientific papers were corrupted by the few that wrote "Summary for Policymakers". Enormous Tax Free Entities sprung up, such as Greenpeace, WWF and the Sierra Club, with tremendous war chests and political influence all around the globe. I'm retired now in South Carolina. But the cracks are starting as the World Bank placed ridiculous restrictions on loans to third world countries. China played the long game and by providing loans with strings attached cornered the mineral wealth in Africa and South America. Our First World politicians
desperately require these strategic minerals for their green agenda. I am uncertain of were this will lead as the largest banks in the world and the US administration seems intent on following Europe down the rabbit hole.
This pernicious organization does indeed have global reach. The main newspaper in Singapore, the Straits Times is a participant in the CCN cabal, with their own full time propagandist (David Fogarty). Few Singaporeans are aware of this foreign influence. In 2010, Dr. Fred Singer spoke at a prominent lecture series event at a local university and had an editorial published in the Straits Times. Today, having a prominent science refute climate myths in such a forum would be impossible.