When the DRBC banned fracking as an act of raw political power seven years ago or so, it was hoped there would be lawsuit brought against the agency with the help of the American Petroleum Institute (API). That group had promised to do so, but new leadership at API reneged even though the Marcellus Shale Coalition had already set forth 71 pages of legal foundation such lawsuit.

A previous lawsuit, theoretically made moot by the fracking ban was recently dismissed, but it was clearly headed for victory, which is why the DRBC went to its Plan B fracking ban. The earlier lawsuit challenged the authority to regulate drilling at all, but the ban was tied to a different section of the Delaware River Compact allowing regulation of water quality. The idea that banning a particular industry and industrial process was water quality regulation was highly suspect from the beginning, but without industry support for a second lawsuit, there was little local farmers and landowners could do.

Now, things have changed with the relection of Trump and his National Energy Emergency declaration. And, there may be a way the Trump administration could correct the injustice of the DRBC fracking ban. That's by the Federal government withdrawing altogether from the Compact because the DRBC has breached its terms. A Federal withdrawal would essentially crash the agency, which is to be ardently desired.

The basis for this is outlined in the Marcellus Coalition's report, relevant excerpts of which follow, minus citations:

The DRBC invokes Article 5 of the Compact and, specifically, Section 5.2, as its purported authority for the Proposed Permanent Ban. But the DRBC's authority under Article 5 is limited, and the plain meaning of the article's provisions precludes a finding that the DRBC has the authority to ban HVHF [high volume hydraulic fracturing] in the Basin. Under Section 5.1 of the Compact, "General Powers," the DRBC "may undertake investigations and surveys, and acquire, construct, operate and maintain projects and facilities to control potential pollution and abate or dilute existing pollution of the water resources of the basin." The DRBC may also, under Section 5.1, "invoke as complainant the power and jurisdiction of water pollution abatement agencies of the signatory parties." None of these provisions authorize the DRBC to ban HVHF. Section 5.2 of the Compact, titled "Policy and Standards," affords the DRBC limited authority that it may exercise only after investigation, public hearing, and notice. First, the DRBC may "assume jurisdiction to control future pollution and abate existing pollution in the waters of the basin, whenever it determines ... that the effectuation of the comprehensive plan so requires."



The DRBC, thus, cannot "assume jurisdiction" to control future pollution and abate existing pollution in waters of the basin for any reason. Instead, it may only do so following a determination that "effectuation of the comprehensive plan so requires." Such a determination, therefore, necessitates a consideration of the scope of the comprehensive plan as defined by Section 13.1 of the Compact.



The DRBC's "jurisdiction" to control future pollution and abate existing pollution in the waters of the basin is, if assumed, not unlimited. It is subject to an express standard of control. If the DRBC assumes such jurisdiction, then the "standard of such control shall be that pollution by sewage or industrial or other waste originating within a signatory state shall not injuriously affect waters of the basin as contemplated by the comprehensive plan." Second, the DRBC, after assuming its limited jurisdiction, may "classify the waters of the basin." That is, the DRBC may arrange the waters of the basin into classes or categories according to shared qualities or characteristics.

Third, if the DRBC classifies the waters of the basin, it can then "establish standards of treatment of sewage, industrial or other waste, according to such classes including allowance for the variable factors of surface and ground waters, such as size of the stream, flow, movement, location, character, self-purification, and usage of the waters affected." So, the DRBC can establish standards of treatment for waste that is discharged into waters of the basin, based on each classification of such waters. Fourth, the DRBC can, again after assuming its limited jurisdiction, "adopt rules, regulations and standards to control such future pollution and abate existing pollution." In doing so, the DRBC cannot exceed the scope of its assumed jurisdiction or the "standard of control" that governs its assumed jurisdiction. Finally, the DRBC can "require such treatment of sewage, industrial or other waste within a time reasonable for the construction of the necessary works, as may be required to protect the public health or to preserve the waters of the basin for uses in accordance with the comprehensive plan." None of the foregoing provisions of Section 5.2 of the Compact, on their face, and when read individually or collectively, authorize the DRBC to ban an otherwise lawful activity, including HVHF, in the Basin. While the DRBC may, after assuming jurisdiction, classify waters of the Basin, and establish standards for, and require, treatment of wastes that are discharged into those waters, it cannot ban an activity or preclude an otherwise lawful use of private property. The remaining provisions of Article 5, likewise, do not authorize the DRBC to impose a ban on HVHF in the Basin. Under Section 5.3, the Compact parties agreed"... to prohibit and control pollution of the waters of the basin according to the requirements of [the] compact ... ," including a commitment to enact legislation that is necessary"... to enable each such party to place and maintain the waters of said basin in a satisfactory condition, available for safe and satisfactory use as public and industrial water supplies after reasonable treatment, suitable for recreational usage, capable of maintaining fish and other aquatic life, free from unsightly or malodorous nuisances due to floating solids or sludge deposits and adaptable to such other uses as may be provided by the comprehensive plan." Such legislation may impose additional or higher standards or conditions than the ones that the DRBC establishes. And, under Section 5.4, the DRBC may issue pollution abatement orders or orders to comply with its regulations. A proper party may appeal a DRBC order concerning pollution or the agency may enforce the order in any court of competent jurisdiction.. Again, none of the foregoing provisions of Article 5 authorize the DRBC to impose a ban on HVHF. Not only would the DRBC's newly-found interpretation of the Compact invade state sovereignty, but it would also render numerous other provisions of the Compact superfluous. The existence of these other provisions, in other words, signals that the DRBC's interpretation of Article 5 is wrong. Along these lines, if, as the DRBC wrongly contends, it has broad authority under Article 5 to ban HVHF, or any other activity in the Basin, under the guise of "control[ling] future pollution," then there would be no need for a provision in the Compact authorizing it to invoke (i.e., to borrow) the power and jurisdiction of the signatory states with respect to water pollution abatement. There would, likewise, be no need for numerous other provisions of the Compact. The DRBC, for example, would not need specific authority to "promote sound practices of watershed management in the basin, including projects and facilities to retard runoff and waterflow and prevent soil erosion," and "acquire, sponsor or operate facilities and projects to encourage soil conservation, prevent and control erosion, and to promote land reclamation and sound forestry practices." It could simply use its purported broad authority under Article 5 to ban any human activity that might cause pollution. Article 5, however, cannot be interpreted in a way that renders other provision of the Compact meaningless. Interpreting Article 5 of the Compact, moreover, to provide the DRBC with purported broad authority to ban any human activity that might cause pollution would render the provision an unconstitutional delegation of legislative authority. Under the U.S. Constitution and the constitutions of the Basin States, when legislative bodies delegate authority to execute or administer laws, they must establish standards and limit the delegation so that the administrative agency that is tasked with executing the laws conducts itself in compliance with the legislative purpose. Thus, a delegation of legislative authority is constitutional only if the legislative body sets forth the policies that guide the delegation and, likewise, surrounds the delegation with definite standards and limitations. Here, Article 5 of the Compact provides no standards to guide the DRBC's exercise of its newly-created authority to ban any human activity that might cause pollution. Any such interpretation of Article 5 is therefore unconstitutional.

There is much more, of course, but this is the heart of the matter. When the DRBC subsequently enacted its fracking ban, it broke the Compact. Wouldn’t it be great if the Trump administration declared it broken?

#DRBC #FrackingBan #DelawareRiverCompact #Trump #Pollution #WaterQuality

Share