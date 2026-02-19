The Institute for Energy Research just submitted comments on proposed EPA rules changes related to Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, which gave states a role in FERC pipeline decisions. That role was horribly abused by certain governors, especially by New York’s Andrew Cuomo who used it to stop the Constitution Pipeline, before he was forced out of office.

The IER comments are lengthy but extremely important because they deal with how to stop demagogic governors from using Section 401 Water Quality Certifications to halt much needed pipeline construction. Read the whole thing here, but the introduction, provided below, provides a big picture explanation:

Because EPA retained the 1971 regulation long after the statutory language on which it relied was repealed, the case law and practices developed under this regime diverged from the CWA’s distinct approach. The Supreme Court followed EPA’s lead in this respect by affording the 1971 regulation Chevron deference without wrestling with this statutory history. See PUD No. 1 of Jefferson Cnty. v. Wash. Dep’t of Ecology, 511 U.S. 700, 712 (1994) (citing Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. NRDC, Inc., 467 U.S. 837 (1984)).

Notwithstanding the 1972 CWA’s express command to implement Section 401, EPA relied for fifty years on a 1971 regulation issued under a repealed certification provision in the Federal Water Pollution Control Act (“FWPCA”). Unlike the CWA, the FWPCA relied on a system of water quality standards that did not control the sources of pollution that affect water quality. The 1971 regulation reflected the FWPCA’s text and structure by requiring States to certify that an “activity” will comply with “applicable water quality requirements.”

Moreover, Section 304(h) specifically instructs EPA to “promulgate guidelines” that “shall include the factors which must be provided in any certification pursuant to section 1341.” Id. § 1314(h). This oversight responsibility is essential to “the Act’s purpose of authorizing the EPA to create and manage a uniform system of interstate water pollution regulation.” Arkansas v. Oklahoma, 503 U.S. 91, 110 (1992).

Congress vested EPA with authority to superintend Section 401 as part of its responsibility to “administer” the CWA. 33 U.S.C. § 1251(d). Section 501(a) authorizes EPA to “prescribe such regulations as are necessary to carry out [its] functions under this chapter,” including EPA’s functions under Section 401. Id. § 1361(a); see id. §§ 1341(a)(1) (requiring EPA to act as the certifying authority when a State cannot), 1341(a)(2) (requiring EPA to coordinate with neighboring States regarding cross-border impacts), 1341(b) (requiring EPA to provide technical assistance upon request).

To enforce these provisions, the statute allows States granting certification to include conditions that become part of the federal license—but limits such conditions to “effluent limitations and other limitations, and monitoring requirements” that are “necessary” to assure compliance with the CWA. Id. § 1341(d). And to promote efficiency and avoid delays, the statute provides that States waive certification if they fail to issue a decision “within a reasonable period of time,” which cannot “exceed one year” from receipt of the request. Id. § 1341(a)(1).

In enacting Section 401 in the 1972 CWA amendments, Congress tailored the certification program to the statute’s overall strategy of improving water quality by regulating point-source discharges into federally regulated waters. See Train v. City of New York, 420 U.S. 35, 37 (1975). By its plain terms, the statute limits the scope of certification to determining whether a “discharge” into the navigable waters “will comply with the applicable provisions of sections 1311, 1312, 1313, 1316, and 1317” of the CWA. 33 U.S.C. § 1341(a)(1).

Section 401 of the Clean Water Act provides that federal agencies may not permit or license projects “which may result in any discharge into the navigable waters” until the relevant State or authorized Tribe certifies that “any such discharge will comply with” applicable water quality requirements, or waives the opportunity to certify. 33 U.S.C. § 1341(a)(1). This certification provision helps to ensure that projects licensed by federal agencies comply with regulations established by EPA or adopted by States and approved by EPA pursuant to the CWA.

EPA sought to rectify this inaction in 2020 by adopting an implementing regulation for Section 401. See Clean Water Act Section 401 Certification Rule, 85 Fed. Reg. 42,210 (July 13, 2020) (“2020 Rule”). Relying in part on Chevron deference, the 2020 Rule sought to clarify the scope of certification, the limits on certification conditions, and the timeline for certification decisions. First, the 2020 Rule confirmed that Section 401(a)(1) limits certification to water quality impacts from a point-source discharge into the navigable waters. Id. at 42,232, 42,234.

Next, the 2020 Rule interpreted Section 401(d) as limiting certification conditions to restrictions that are “necessary” to assure compliance with a CWA requirement “that applies to point source discharges into waters of the United States.” Id. at 42,253, 42,256. In addition, the 2020 Rule established a number of procedural guiderails for the certification program, including a process for federal licensing agencies to define a “reasonable period of time” of less than one year, rules for the minimum content of State certification decisions, and a process for federal licensing agencies to verify State compliance with procedural requirements. Id. at 42,258, 42,267, 42,286.

Following a change in administration, however, EPA reversed course by adopting a new rule that returned to practice under the 1971 regulation. See Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification Improvement Rule, 88 Fed. Reg. 66,558 (Sept. 27, 2023) (“2023 Rule”). Again relying on Chevron deference, the 2023 Rule greatly expanded the scope of certification and certification conditions and largely abdicated EPA’s supervisory role.

Under the 2023 Rule, States evaluate the “activity” as a whole—including water quality impacts from non-point sources and impacts on purely intrastate waters—so long as the project may involve one point-source discharge into the navigable waters, as required by Section 401(a)(1). Id. at 66,592–601.

The 2023 Rule also interpreted the phrase “any other appropriate requirement of State law” in Section 401(d) as inviting States to impose any water quality-related conditions, including State requirements unrelated to the CWA. Id. at 66,602–06. Finally, the 2023 Rule removed virtually every guardrail set out in the 2020 Rule, reasoning that Section 401 is a substantive grant of authority to States that requires EPA to defer to State prerogatives. Id. at 66,616–24.

Further rulemaking is required to adhere EPA’s regulations to Section 401. Both the 2020 Rule and 2023 Rule relied on Chevron deference to assert “reasonable” readings of the statute. See 88 Fed. Reg. at 66,594–96; 85 Fed. Reg. at 42,251–52. But Chevron is no longer good law.

As the Supreme Court held in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 144 S. Ct. 2244, 2266 (2024), statutes “have a single, best meaning” that must be given effect, and EPA has an independent obligation to conform its actions to that meaning. Read in light of “the traditional tools of statutory construction,” id., Section 401’s text, structure, and history compel reconsideration of the 2023 Rule for three principal reasons.

First, Section 401(a)(1) expressly limits certification to water quality impacts from any “discharge” into the navigable waters. The provision specifies both the trigger for certification—a project that “may result in any discharge into the navigable waters”—and the scope of certification—that “such discharge will comply with the applicable provisions of sections 1311, 1312, 1313, 1316, and 1317 of [the CWA].” 33 U.S.C. § 1341(a)(1).

This interpretation is supported by the remainder of Section 401, which repeatedly links the certification program to assuring compliance with the same list of CWA provisions, id. § 1341(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(4), (a)(5), and by the CWA’s regulatory scheme of reducing water pollution through restrictions on point-source discharges, Cnty. of Maui v. Haw. Wildlife Fund, 140 S. Ct. 1462, 1468 (2020).

The 2023 Rule instead relied on the term “applicant” and the phrase “any other appropriate requirement of State law” in Section 401(d). But Section 401(d) must be read together with the express terms of Section 401(a)(1), and even on its own terms, Section 401(d) cabins the meaning of “applicant” and “State law” in important ways. 33 U.S.C. § 1341(d).

Nor does the Supreme Court’s decision in PUD No. 1 require adherence to the 2023 Rule’s flawed interpretation. As the 2023 Rule acknowledged, the Court did not identify an unambiguous meaning of the relevant statutory terms and instead deferred to the 1971 regulation as “reasonable.” 88 Fed. Reg. at 66,594.

Second, Section 401(d) is best read as allowing States to grant certification by including conditions necessary to enforce compliance with the CWA, including State law requirements adopted pursuant to the CWA. Section 401(d) refers to compliance with “section[s] 1311,” “1312,” “1316,” and “1317 of this title,” all of which impose federal restrictions on discharges enforced by EPA or the States. 33 U.S.C. § 1341(d).

Noticeably absent from this list is Section 303, id. § 1313, which appears in the other lists of CWA provisions in Section 401. Instead, the list in Section 401(d) concludes with the phrase “any other appropriate requirement of State law.” Id. § 1341(d). In context, this language is best read as describing Section 303, which requires States to adopt State law water quality standards that comply with the CWA. This interpretation accounts for the internal structure of Section 401(d) and the CWA’s overall jurisdictional reach, which extends only to “the navigable waters” constituting “the waters of the United States.” See 33 U.S.C. § 1341(d); id. § 1362(7).

The 2020 Rule agreed that this reading “most closely aligns with the text of the statute.” 85 Fed. Reg. at 42,253. But the 2023 Rule construed Section 401(d)’s reference to “any other appropriate requirement of State law” as an open invitation for States to condition certification on compliance with virtually any requirement, whether related to the CWA or not. 88 Fed. Reg. at 66,602–06. Because that construction ignores the structure of Section 401(d) and conflicts with the rest of Section 401, the 2023 Rule violates the best reading of the statute.



Third, the CWA vests EPA with the general authority and specific duty to supervise the Section 401 certification program. Section 501(a) grants EPA sufficient authority to prescribe regulations governing the scope, minimum content, and procedures for certification decisions. 33 U.S.C. § 1361(a). That basic regulatory framework is “necessary” to carry out EPA’s duty to administer the CWA, id. § 1251(d), and the functions set out in Section 401, id. § 1341(a)(1), (a)(2), (b). Section 304(h) removes any doubt by specifically instructing EPA to promulgate “factors which must be provided in any certification pursuant to section 1341.” Id. § 1314(h).

The 2023 Rule misconstrued EPA’s authorities and responsibilities in removing almost every guardrail established by the 2020 Rule. Section 401 promotes compliance with the CWA by enlisting States to identify and condition federally licensed projects that would violate the statute.

It is not, as the 2023 Rule asserted, a substantive grant of authority to the States—nor could it be, since Congress cannot grant powers that exceed its authority to regulate interstate commerce, and the Tenth Amendment already reserves water and land use regulation to the States.

Consistent with the CWA’s other cooperative federalism provisions, Section 401 invites State participation in a federal program subject to EPA supervision. Because guardrails on the certification program are necessary to implement the program in an effective, efficient, and transparent manner, EPA should reconsider its position and reinstate timing, minimum content, and oversight rules.

The best reading of the CWA provides clear instructions on the scope of certification, permissible certification conditions, and EPA’s authority to oversee Section 401.