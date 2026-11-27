Alexandra Fasulo is on fire with her opposition to New York’s blind faith advocacy of massive solar and wind projects that are wiping out Upstate New York as we know it:
Enjoy! It’s only 15 minutes long but a perfect illustration of how to fight!
#NewYork #Upstate #Solar #ORES #AlexandraFasulo #Brookfield #FortEdward #ShepherdsRun #Floodplain
The state of New York, and all economies, run on continuous and uninterruptible electricity.
Wind turbines and solar panels and battery storage are totally INCAPABLE of providing continuous and uninterruptible electricity!
Simply enjoyable to watch the resistance to the leftist political machine in New York State.