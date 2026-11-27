Alexandra Fasulo is on fire with her opposition to New York’s blind faith advocacy of massive solar and wind projects that are wiping out Upstate New York as we know it:

Enjoy! It’s only 15 minutes long but a perfect illustration of how to fight!

#NewYork #Upstate #Solar #ORES #AlexandraFasulo #Brookfield #FortEdward #ShepherdsRun #Floodplain

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