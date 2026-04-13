There’s a battle going on in Upstate New York over the sly initiative of some legislators to cover 660,000 acres of state forest with wasteful, inefficient, subsidized solar and wind energy facilities. The land involved is bigger than all of Sullivan County, New York. State Senator Rachel May is a key individual behind this effort. She represents this area of Upstate, which is dominated by Syracuse.

Senator May is the sponsor of Senate Bill S4408, and it said this, among other things in the original version (emphasis added):

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE SEVEN OF THE PUBLIC LANDS LAW TO THE CONTRARY, THE DEPARTMENT MAY, IN ANY LANDS ACQUIRED BY THE STATE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 9-0501 OF THIS TITLE, ENTER INTO AGREEMENTS, SUCH AS LEASES OR EASEMENTS, FOR THE PURPOSE OF AIDING IN THE SITING AND CONNECTIVITY OF RENEWABLE ENERGY INSTALLATIONS AND THE TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF ELECTRICITY THEREFROM. SUCH INSTALLATIONS SHALL INCLUDE, BUT NOT BE LIMITED TO, SOLAR POWER AND WIND POWER, UNDER SUCH TERMS AS MAY BE PRESCRIBED BY THE DEPARTMENT, AND UPON SUCH CONDITIONS THAT THE EXERCISE OF SUCH AGREEMENT RIGHTS SHALL NOT INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF SUCH REFORESTATION AREAS FOR THE PURPOSES FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED AND AS DEFINED IN SECTION THREE OF ARTICLE FOURTEEN OF THE NEW YORK STATE CONSTITUTION.

This language clearly allowed much more than just the transmission and distribution of electricity and the reaction Upstate has been fierce as this story notes:

Democratic state lawmakers recently updated a proposed green energy bill after social media backlash from some rural New Yorkers and advocacy groups. The kerfuffle over the legislation, S4408A/A10483A, concerns potential development of solar and wind energy infrastructure on state land. State Senator Rachel May and Assemblymember Jennifer Lunsford introduced the bill to make it easier for the Department of Environmental Conservation to lease state land for green energy. It allowed solar panels and wind turbines to be built on public land acquired by the state and earmarked for reforestation. But in response to opposition, the sponsors amended the proposal this month, allowing the state to agree to and grant leases only when connecting the power grid to energy projects located outside of any protected lands. May, a Syracuse Democrat, said that the amended bill focuses on grid connection rather than siting green energy on state land, and that New York has no current plans to construct solar or wind infrastructure on forest land. The updated bill is also supposed to guarantee that power transmission doesn’t interfere with the original plans for the forests in question. The state Senate passed the original measure in February, but it went back to the Environmental Conservation Committee after the amendment. If it passes both chambers of the legislature, the state government would have to keep a record of every energy lease and easement to publish online.

Here is the revised language, in relevant part:

THE DEPARTMENT MAY, IN ANY LANDS ACQUIRED AS REFORESTATION AREAS BY THE STATE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 9-0501 OF THIS TITLE, ENTER INTO AGREEMENTS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO LEASES, OR EASEMENTS, FOR THE SOLE PURPOSE OF AIDING IN THE INTERCONNECTION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY INSTALLATIONS LOCATED OUTSIDE SUCH LANDS AND THE TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF ELECTRICITY THEREFROM.

That appears to be a victory for Upstate, but is it enough? Well, here is more on the story from a very interesting observer out of Saratoga County by the name of Alexandra Fasulo:

There is a lot there. Alexandra is a formidable opponent! And, don’t trust New York State to not find a way around that new language. A new solar or wind industrial facility, after all, arguably facilitates the connection of other systems by justifying new power lines, does it not?

Hat Tip: J. First

#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #ElectricGrid #Wind #RachelMay #ForestLand #AlexandraFasulo

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