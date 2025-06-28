Guest Post by Craig Rucker of CFact.

There’s a new star illuminating the climate debate.

If you are looking for solid facts that debunk the Left’s climate narrative, CFACT’s Chris Martz is your man.

Chris is even younger than Greta Thunberg but far better educated. He just graduated with a degree in meteorology and is launching straight into obtaining his advanced degree.

Every point Chris Martz presents is thoroughly researched and holds up to the most rigorous examination. He presents government data in easy-to-understand ways that leave climate campaigners stuttering.

Chris has become a leading voice on Twitter/X, where he has amassed over 100,000 followers. His posts combine first-class knowledge of science and climate history with a keen wit. Follow Chris on Twitter.

The NY Post calls Chris the “anti-Greta” but noted a significant difference.

“Unlike the Swedish climate poster child turned Gaza groupie, Martz tackles the incomprehensibly complex subject of Earth’s ever-changing climate with reason and data, rather than alarmists’ emotional outbursts and empty, disruptive antics, or the increasingly mystical theories of left-wing academics.”

NewsMax TV called on Chris’ high-powered analytical skills to debunk alarmist rhetoric about the upcoming hurricane season.

Rising young leaders like Chris scare the pants off climate campaigners.

As Chris told the Post:

“They don’t seem to realize yet that cancel culture doesn’t work anymore… They’re getting angry because they’re losing their grip on the narrative. They’re getting desperate to try to stop anyone who is making a difference.”

Keep your eye on this young man of science.

A new star has risen.

Editor’s Note: I agree and here is one of Martz’s exchanges on X, where he demolishes a solar shill. It starts with the latter's post, followed by the Martz retorts:

Just love it!

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., Rucker is a frequent guest on radio talk shows, written extensively in numerous publications, and has appeared in such media outlets as Fox News, OANN, Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Hill, among many others.

