The globalist elite establishment — the folks who view the only good government as a corporatist tyranny — is taking beating from the common man today. It’s glorious. Argentina was the first big victory this decade as ordinary people, especially the young, threw off the shackles of elitist control. They chose to swing the wrecker ball at the Tower of Babel built by establishment types to confuse them as the latter was stealing them blind.

Now comes the Netherlands. Yes, the Dutch farmers and what they’ve wrought. Jo Nova covers it beautifully here, but I’d like to point out something, too. Let me illustrate by showing you the headlines you get when you search DuckDuckGo for “Netherlands vs. Heat Pumps” (I never use Google, as it’s evil):

Notice 9 out of 10 links promoted heat pumps or reported on them favorably, the major media all jumping on board with the climate establishment to force the Dutch into complying with the EU in its own effort to implement the Big Green Grift. The effect of piling on like that is intended, of course, to make us believe everyone is worried about the climate and we’re the odd men out. They want us to believe there’s no point in resistance to the desires of the corporatist elites.

But…this is also sure-fire way to raise the hackles of freedom-lovers. Moreover, the young are more apt to be freedom-lovers than not, the natural instinct to rebel still being relatively strong. A “don’t tell me what to do” attitude also remains strong among a fair number of Westerners, even in Europe, as that 10th link (3rd from the bottom) from the Telegraph shows us:

The Netherlands will tear up rules forcing homeowners to buy heat pumps as part of a war on net zero by Geert Wilders and the Dutch farmers’ party… The new coalition marks the first time that a party focused on the interests of the agricultural sector has got into power in the Netherlands. Earlier this year, mass farmers’ protests swept Europe. The coalition pact includes pledges to reverse green policies introduced under the previous government to hit EU climate targets, including compulsory buyouts of polluting farms. It also plans to end subsidies for electric cars in 2025 and rejects an EU demand that the Dutch reduce livestock numbers to cut pollution… The incoming government is demanding that Brussels allows the Netherlands to emit more nitrogen per hectare than other EU countries beyond 2026, when a temporary exception for the Dutch expires. Dutch judges had ordered the halting of all new construction projects in the midst of a housing crisis until the Netherlands met its EU nitrogen targets. The last government’s buyout plan to reduce nitrogen emissions, which are caused by agriculture, precipitated a string of tractor protests.

By Kakoula10 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=144788747

Compulsory farm buyouts will now be replaced with a voluntary scheme, which was one of the Dutch Farmer-Citizen Movement’s (BBB) conditions for entering government with Mr Wilders… The BBB also demanded the end of a law that would require homeowners to switch to a hybrid heat pump when replacing their central heating boiler from 2026. The act, introduced shortly after the EU announced its objective to install at least 10 million additional heat pumps by 2027 to hit its 2050 net zero goal, would have made them standard in Dutch homes. Switching to heat pumps would have driven down Dutch household use of natural gas for heating, which is the largest source of its gas consumption, equivalent to about 30 per cent in total. Caroline van der Plas, the BBB leader, said she was “mega-proud” of her party, which boasted that a “large part” of its manifesto was reflected in the pact. The party said: “Thanks to BBB’s efforts, the mandatory heat pump will be abolished.” The 26-page coalition agreement also states that the Netherlands must no longer pursue “a more ambitious environment policy” than the rest of Europe. “We’ll adhere to the existing agreements; only if we do not achieve the goals do we create alternative policies,” the document, called Hope, Courage and Pride, said.

This isn’t quite Argentina, but it’s a helluva good start. It shows us resistance is not futile and the people are on the side of liberty. That, of course, is why the globalist elite establishments wants to control speech and, ultimately, get rid of voting. One look into the eyes of the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen or one listen to the words of WEF Teutonic Overlord Klaus Schwab will be enough to realize that threat is very real. Still, standing up to a John Deere 6320 bearing down on you by farmers accustomed to plowing things under and the folks on their side ain’t easy!

#DutchFarmers #Netherlands #HeatPumps #Nitrogen # Corporatism #EU

Share