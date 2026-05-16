Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
2h

Dear Tom,I cannot thank you enough for this information!! This is a fabulous post!! She talks about things that are never even thought about.Our group can use this in our fight here in Southern Virginia as our Governor is using this to shove this nasty solar and wind down our throats and the throats of the animals and birds !! Now allot of this green scam makes sense.Sharing!!

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