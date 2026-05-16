How the Solar Grift Really Works: A Detailed Explanation of the Con and the Commercial Solar Sprawl It Produces
Alexandra Fasulo has put out another outstanding 16-minute video, and she absolutely nails it, showing exactly what “green energy” is all about!
Watch and learn as she pulls back the curtain on the solar grift.
#NewYork #Upstate #ClimateAct #Solar #Electricity #SolarGrift #Wind #AlexandraFasulo
Dear Tom,I cannot thank you enough for this information!! This is a fabulous post!! She talks about things that are never even thought about.Our group can use this in our fight here in Southern Virginia as our Governor is using this to shove this nasty solar and wind down our throats and the throats of the animals and birds !! Now allot of this green scam makes sense.Sharing!!