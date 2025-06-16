Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), and its Regional Entities recently issued a report reviewing how the country’s Bulk-Power System performed well during successive cold weather events in January 2025. The report found that the system was a stellar performer, with no significant issues in either the natural gas or electric systems. The 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) was called out for its “crucial role” in helping to keep the lights on throughout the Atlantic Coast region during the coldest parts of winter.

The performance of the Bulk-Power System, according to the joint report, demonstrates the benefits of actions taken in response to prior winter storm reports’ recommendations and the need for continued coordination between natural gas and electric systems in preparing for and responding to extreme cold weather.

The WV State Journal noticed the callout of MVP in the report:

A recently published report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found that the Mountain Valley Pipeline played a “crucial role” in helping keep the lights on as arctic weather impacted the eastern United States earlier this year.

The report specifically says the following:

VACAR South noted it benefited from the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which reached full capacity in January 2025 for the first time since it became operational in June 2024. VACAR South indicated that the pipeline played a crucial role in maintaining reliable electric supply during this high demand period by sustaining stable pipeline pressure.

And, Grok explains VACAR South:

VACAR South refers to a group of electric utility companies within the Virginia-Carolinas (VACAR) subregion of the SERC Reliability Corporation (SERC), which is part of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC). The VACAR South coordination group consists of companies such as Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, South Carolina Electric & Gas Company, South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper), Southeastern Power Administration, and Yadkin (a division of Alcoa Power Generation, Inc.).

Returning to the WV State Journal story:

The pipeline reached its full capacity of 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day for the first time in January, just as the electrical grid powering much of the eastern region was being tested by increased demand during the brutal cold… The report — written by FERC, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. and its regional entities — examined how the country’s bulk power system performed during successive cold weather events in January. The report found no “major issues in either the natural gas or electric systems” and called for the “continued coordination between natural gas and electric systems in preparing for and responding to extreme cold weather.” The 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, after a decade-long development process, officially went into service June 14, 2024. The pipeline was originally announced in 2014 at an estimated cost of $4.3 billion. A decade of delays and legal challenges inflated the project’s cost to around $7.85 billion. The MVP’s route through West Virginia includes Braxton, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Monroe, Nicholas, Summers, Webster and Wetzel counties. Mountain Valley Pipeline The pipeline’s route through West Virginia includes Braxton, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Monroe, Nicholas, Summers, Webster and Wetzel counties. The pipeline can move up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from Wetzel County to an interconnection with Transcontinental Gas Pipeline’s compressor station 165 in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, according to information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While the main MVP is up and running, its developers are working on an auxiliary pipeline called MVP Southgate. MVP Southgate was first announced in April 2018 and was targeted to be complete and in service by spring 2023. It was initially proposed as a 75.1-mile pipeline running from southern Virginia to central North Carolina. The smaller pipeline was to tie into the main MVP near Chatham, Virginia, and terminate near Alamance County in North Carolina. The project was to have an estimated “capital expense of $468 million,” developer Equitrans Midstream said in May 2021. The pipeline is intended to “provide access to low-cost natural gas produced in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions — for service delivery to Dominion Energy North Carolina customers, as well as existing and new end-user markets in southern Virginia and central North Carolina,” according to information on the project website. In January, the developer told the Securities and Exchange Commission it planned to redesign the Southgate project as a 31-mile pipeline with “substantially fewer water crossings.” The redesigned MVP Southgate, which will no longer require the compressor station, is estimated to cost approximately $370 million and has a targeted completion date of June 2028.

Editor’s Note: It is disgusting how long and how much additional money this “crucial” pipeline took to get built. This cannot continue if we hope to maintain energy security. One hopes the measures being taken by President Trump will help, but the main problem is with our thoroughly rotten Federal court system, which allows plaintiffs, defendants, and judges unending attempts to postpone real decisions. Combine that with activist judges and a system that allows “judge shopping” and you have justice denied fr decades, meaning only the rich can prevail most of the time.

It’s also worth noting how foolish green energy policies are creating the dangers that demand new pipelines, among other energy security measures. This comes out in the following chart from the report:

The chart shows that VACAR South utilities got their load forecasts wrong, which is why the MVP was so important. And, what accounts for bad forecasts? Well, there is this little tidbit near the end of report relating to ISO-NE, the New England grid:

[E]lectric entities have also indicated that challenges persist when accounting for growing distributed energy resources. ISO-NE noted that the quality of irradiance forecasts remains an issue due to limited research in this area and also indicated that improvements in solar forecasting would improve load forecasting, including the impact of 6,000 to 7,000 MW of behind-the-meter solar in ISO-NE’s footprint.

Rooftop solar, in other words, is making it more and more difficult to forecast baseload energy needs. Subsidized solar is introducing unreliability into the New England grid as natural gas delivered via the MVP is saving the grid in the Virginia and Carolinas. Sounds like New England needs a Constitution Pipeline.

