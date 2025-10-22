If you wonder how climate hysteria is made, look no further than a journal named “EuroNews.” It just published an article titled “Europe faces billions in economic losses from summer heatwaves, droughts and floods, study warns” that is a perfect example of how it happens and how the general public gets conned with fake news.

Here are a few fearmongering tidbits from the article:

Experts have revealed how extreme weather events are already reshaping Europe’s economic landscape. This summer’s extreme weather will leave a €126 billion dent in the EU’s economy by 2029, according to new research. The study, led by Dr Sehrish Usman at the University of Mannheim in collaboration with European Central Bank (ECB) economists, found that heatwaves, droughts and floods affected a quarter of all EU regions in the summer of 2025. These extreme weather events caused short-term economic losses of at least €43 billion this year, with total costs expected to rise to €126 billion by 2029. The immediate losses amounted to 0.26 per cent of the EU’s economic output in 2024, according to the study… Unlike traditional estimates that focus solely on destroyed infrastructure or buildings, this research attempts to account for hidden costs that multiply and ripple out over time. That includes things like loss of tourism revenue, impacts on productivity or supply chain disruption. In total, 96 regions experienced heatwaves, 195 suffered drought and 53 regions were impacted by floods. Each type of extreme weather impacts economic activity in different ways. Heat reduces productivity, especially in the construction and hospitality sectors. High temperatures reduce the number of hours that builders can work, for example. According to analysis by World Weather Attribution (WWA), human-caused climate change is estimated to have tripled the death toll across 12 major cities from heatwaves in June this year… Actual economic damage could be higher than expected The study’s authors stress that these estimates are likely conservative and could be the tip of the iceberg for climate costs in Europe this summer. They didn’t account for compound impacts when extreme events occur simultaneously, such as heatwaves and droughts. They also don’t include hazards like wildfires, which broke records across Europe this year, or hail and wind damage from storms. The costs of these climate catastrophes, they warn, “far exceed simple measures of damage and destruction”, which cover damage to physical assets that are frequently used by insurers. The researchers say the study makes clear that extreme weather is no longer a distant threat; it is already shaping Europe’s economic development… Alongside urgent reductions to emissions, they are calling for increased investment in climate adaptation, like heat protection in cities or improved water management policies. But they also point out that adaptation measures themselves are costly and not always the most productive use of public funds, and more precise economic analyses are needed to design policies that are both eﬀective and socially equitable.

What a pile of hype! Which is exactly what we would expect from an article citing the WWA, which is a headline-generating tool created by Friederike Otto, the queen of climate crises purveyors, who Energy In Depth exposed here. It’s pure bollocks created and financed by the climate blob, of course.

Moreover, Perplexity tells us the European Central Bank, which supplied economists for the study, is pushing to favor green energy and disfavor fossil fuels, no doubt to please the EU and globalist grifters it serves:

In 2025, the ECB introduced a “climate factor” in its collateral framework—the system used to assess assets that banks pledge when borrowing from the Eurosystem. Starting in mid-2026, the ECB will adjust the value of collateral based on its exposure to climate transition risks: high-carbon assets will face greater devaluation (“haircuts”), while greener assets will retain more value. This move aligns the ECB’s monetary policy with the EU’s decarbonization goals and encourages banks to favor greener investments.

So, we know the study is founded on an inherent bias from the outset, but here’s the truly outrageous part from the EuroNews story itself:

“Our framework uses up-to-date data and newly published evidence of regional impacts from our previous study to provide timely estimates of how extreme events in the summer of 2025 affected economic activity.” The rapid analysis hasn’t yet been submitted for peer review, but is based on relationships between weather and economic data published in a separate academic study earlier this month… The authors declare that they have no known competing financial interests or personal relationships that could have appeared to influence the work reported in this paper…

What? The study is really a “rapid analysis” of “relationships between weather and economic databased on an earlier study? And, there’s no peer review? It’s all just suppositions, and the lead author, Dr. Sehrish Usman, is, according to Perplexity:

Affiliated with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative. She has contributed research in the field of climate science and economics that intersects with WWA’s focus on assessing the influence of human-induced climate change on extreme weather events.

Yet, Perpexity also tells us this:

The World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative is funded primarily by the following organizations: The Grantham Institute at the London School of Economics

The European Climate Foundation

The Bezos Earth Fund, which is Jeff Bezos’s philanthropic organization focused on climate change… The largest known specific funders of the European Climate Foundation (ECF) include some of the world’s most prominent philanthropic climate donors and foundations. Key funders historically and currently include: The Childrens Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) , a major philanthropic vehicle focused on climate and health.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies , founded by Michael Bloomberg, supporting climate, public health, and other initiatives.

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation , which funds environmental and climate programs globally.

The Good Energies Foundation , a philanthropic organization supporting renewable energy and climate action.

The Climate Works Foundation which coordinates funding for climate initiatives internationally. These funders provide substantial financial support enabling ECF’s broad grantmaking and advocacy activities aimed at European and global climate solutions.

It’s the usual suspects, of course. These people are among the handful of financial enablers of most attacks on oil and gas. But, it’s revealing that the founder and kep erson behind the Children's Investment Fund Foundation is Sir Chris Hohn and Grok tells us this about him:

Sir Christopher Hohn, the British billionaire hedge fund manager and founder of TCI Fund Management, is personally financially invested in green energy. His primary vehicle for this is his substantial stake in TCI, where he has approximately $8.8 billion personally invested (based on 2022 figures adjusted for subsequent earnings, taxes, and donations). TCI’s portfolio, valued at over $50 billion as of mid-2025, includes concentrated holdings in companies with significant green energy exposure, such as GE Aerospace (24% of the portfolio), which derives a growing portion of its revenue from renewable energy technologies like wind turbines and offshore power systems. Hohn’s commitment extends beyond indirect holdings: through TCI and his personal oversight, he has actively pushed for climate-aligned investments. For instance, TCI has pressured portfolio companies (e.g., railroads like Canadian National and Union Pacific) to regulate emissions and decarbonize operations, and Hohn has publicly advocated for accelerating investments in renewables amid energy crises. Additionally, his philanthropy via the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (endowed with over $6 billion from TCI profits) includes direct funding for clean energy projects, such as a 2020 initiative to boost renewables in Southeast Asia and support for Climate Arc, a nonprofit promoting green investments in high-emission sectors.

There you have it. It’s all about the money and the power. It always is and everything above in the way of climate hysteria is simply in support of that.

