Jo Nova has a magnificent post up today about how Australia is disingenuously reporting on its supposed successes with greenhouse gas emissions reductions. The nation’s lefty government and its predecessors have spent billions of dollars in other people’s money on climate cult initiatives, bragging that it has reduced emissions by 28%, and now we learn it was nearly all from letting cultivated land revert to scrubland and forest.

Here’s how the government describes its phony accomplishments:

Notice how the 28.1% reduction since 2025 is in the biggest bold font, as if the numbers to the right of it were significant components of the figure. They are not. They are simply sector-by-sector reductions, leaving out the only significant component, which is emissions reductions from changes in land use.

That is to say the reversion of land to shrubs and trees amounted to a 24.2% reduction, compared to everything else on which all those billions were spent. Here’s how it has looked, per the full report where the important facts are buried:

There are two to notice. First, emissions reductions due to land use changes are the only ones that matter (assuming CO2 emissions matter at all). Secondly, the other changes are a mix of increases and decreases in emissions that largely cancel out each other. Therefore, one can reasonably conclude every bit of those billions was wasted with nothing to show for it, despite the wild claims of the climate cult in government.

The Aussies in charge try to make the decreases in emissions look as if they matter in this chart, where they depict 2024-2025 changes:

It looks meaningful until you realize the designers of the chart employed one of the oldest tricks in the book to create the illusion of significance. They started the y axis not at zero, which is the honest presentation, but, rather at 500 Mt. The reduction was from 520 Mt to 514 Mt, a net reduction of only 6 Mt which amounts to but a 1.15% reduction that is almost surely within the margin of error for the measurements involved. It is meaningless, as is the entire report.

This is how the lying is done. Who benefits? Certainly not electricity consumers who have paid the billions in higher rates and taxes to fund the green boondoggles. The politicians benefit in the short-term from all the virtue signaling possibilities, but eventually lose out if they stick around long enough for the people to realize how they’ve been conned. The big bennies, though, go to the grifters who always knew it was a short-lived con and merely look for the next one as this one is exposed. Maybe a war somewhere. That’s always the reliable standby opportunity, after all.

