This 27-minute video is a litle longer than I like to share, but Barrie Crampton is on fire in this one, and even if you only watch the first few minutes, you’ll get a schooling on how the whole EV thing has become the biggest green scandal and debacle of all.

Thank God, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” ended EV tax credits here in America. But, if you’re one of our Australian, Canadian, EU, or UK readers (and we have many) you are being taken on a trip from Hell. Barrie exposes the whole ugly scam.

#BarrieCrampton #UsedEVs #EVprices #Depreciation #EVscam #Trump #LeasingCompany

Share