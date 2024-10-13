Auto expert John Cadogan rips EV promoters, auto industry lobbyists, politicians, bureaucrats, free speech enemies, and every bit of BS produced by this collective gang of losers, running a very long saber through every green energy sacred cow and greenwashing scheme.

As readers know. I’m a big fan of Cadogan, who skewers everyone and everything. As usual, though, I must offer this warning first:

WARNING: Watching this video may expose the viewer to any or all of the following: Unnecessary foul language. Undecipherable Australian phrases. Contempt for bureaucrats and politicians. Intolerance concerning all forms of BS. Insulting of utopian dreams and bursting of green balloons..

If you’re ok with all this, here’s Cadogan’s latest on the EV greenwashing and the absolutely asinine attempt of government to push EVs using two MDs and a pol with an art degree to create a “Friends of EVs” group.

Cadogan works in several mentions of free speech and the latest effort down under to cancel it. That’s precisely why commentary such as his is so important to civil society, however much one may disagree with him or dislike his style. Absent the ability to not only express opinions opposite to that of any current ruling class, but to also ridicule it, there is no such thing as “consent of the governed,” and that is the difference between a free people and a tyranny.

#FriendsofEVS #EVcharging #EVs #Cadogan #Climate #Australia #Greenwashing

