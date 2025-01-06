Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

A leftist anti-fossil group calling itself Protect PT (Penn-Trafford), located in Westmoreland County, PA, backed with big money from Big Green groups, has for years challenged Penn Township ordinances that allow Apex Energy and Huntley & Huntley (now Olympus Energy) to drill and operate shale wells. Protect PT finally struck out (legally) at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in May 2020 (see Penn Twp Frack Ban Case Strikes Out at PA Supreme Court).

However, Protect PT soldiered on (with Big Green $$), even after its crushing Supreme Court defeat. Apex Energy proposed drilling two wells (the Drakulic Well project) on a pad in a rural part of Trafford, PA, a boro straddling Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Protect PT challenged the original permits and a time extension of the permits (see PA EHB Allows “Narrow” Appeal of 2 Apex Energy Well Permits). We are nearly a year later, and the case still plays out. A hearing is set for Jan. 15 to examine whether the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lawfully issued drilling permits to Apex Energy.

“Here, get out there and protest that drilling!

Somewhat complicating the issue is that CNX Resources is in the process of buying Apex, a deal which is expected to close in the first quarter of this year (see CNX Resources Buys Apex Energy for $505M, Adds Pa. M-U Assets).

The PA Environmental Hearing Board (EHB) is a special court set up to hear appeals of DEP decisions. The EHB is where the Jan. 15 hearing will be held. Protect PT’s lawyer says she will argue that the state’s Environmental Rights Amendment law should be considered in this case—that the DEP should not have issued permits for the two wells because debunked “studies” show if folks live anywhere near a fracked well they get cancer and die. At least, that’s the implication.

A nonprofit group is challenging permits for the construction and operation of fracking wells in western Pennsylvania’s Penn Township. A hearing set for Jan. 15 will examine whether the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection lawfully issued drilling permits to Apex Energy. Lisa Johnson, attorney for the nonprofit Protect Penn-Trafford, said it’s been a yearslong fight to block the Drakulic Well project, for its proximity to homes and an elementary school. Johnson argued the case underscores the importance of Pennsylvania’s Environmental Rights Amendment, which protects citizens’ rights to clean air and pure water. “We certainly will be advancing the argument that the DEP violated the Environmental Rights Amendment when it issued the permit,” Johnson explained. “In particular, given its proximity to residents and children.” In 2023, the state partnered with CNX Resources, which entered into an agreement with Apex Energy to boost transparency in fracking, including chemical disclosures and expanded no-drill zones near homes, schools and hospitals, to better address health and environmental concerns. Johnson noted findings from the Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh’s three investigations into the impact of fracking operations on nearby residents revealed an increase in health risks for children and communities. “They found that asthma was worsened, lower birthweight in the other study and then probably not surprising, but still shocking, is the increase in childhood lymphoma, childhood cancer, for children who live within five miles of an oil and gas site have a higher risk of cancer,” Johnson outlined. The group also pointed to a Harvard study, which found radioactive materials in the air within 10 miles of fracking sites. The Environmental Hearing Board meeting in Pittsburgh will involve the nonprofit group, the Department of Environmental Protection and Apex Energy. It will be open to the public.*

Lisa Johnson, the attorney representing Protect PT, likely isn’t one of the EHB’s favorite people, given that the EHB sanctioned Johnson for her “egregious” actions in another case in 2022 (the first time the EHB has ever sanctioned anyone).

In January 2020, three landowners from Bridgewater Township (Susquehanna County, PA) who live at the same address filed a request with the DEP to investigate claims that Coterra Energy’s fracking operations had polluted their water well. After a lengthy investigation, on January 15, 2021, the DEP rejected those claims. The landowners, who had retained Pittsburgh-area attorney Lisa Johnson of Lisa Johnson & Associates from Wexford, PA, promptly appealed the DEP decision to the EHB on February 15, 2021.

After an extensive trail of legal filings and refusals to respond, in June 2022, the EHB, for the first time ever, sanctioned Johnson. The decision/opinion announcing the sanction was scalding in its tone, saying Johnson’s “egregious behavior unmistakably evincing bad faith, harassment, unwarranted delaying tactics, and outright lying to the board and opposing counsel, not to mention highly disrespectful, unprofessional conduct in general, compels us to impose a sanction in this case” (see PA EHB Sanctions Landowner Attorney in Coterra Water Well Case).

Editor’s Note: Read our commentaries on Lisa Johnson here and here. Her story is a case of tragic exploitation by elitist special interests who fund groups such as Protect PT to do their extremely dirty work. And, guess who is at the top of the list of those funders? It’s the Heinz Endowments, as we see from this disclosure on the Protect PT website:

Yes, Protect PT, which hired Lisa Johnson, was funded by the Heinz family trust-funders, including John Kerry’s stepson and Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Chris Heinz. Note, too, the involvement of the Schmidt Family Foundation (a Google founder) and the Energy Foundation, a mega-promoter of solar energy investments largely funded by Nat Simons’ dark-money Sea Change Foundation. These are the uber-elites of all globalist elites, and they’re using poor Lisa Johnson and the little Protect PT group to try to undermine fracking in Pennsylvania, as a back-door way to advance BIg Green Grift. That’s what’s really going on here.

#ProtectPT #Pennsylvania #Fracking #LisaJohnson #Solar #Heinz #NaturalGas #Kerry #SchmidtFamiyFoundation #Google #Simons #EnergyFoundation #SeaChangeFoundation

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.

Share