The Data Republican site (small “r” republican) site is improving everyday and is precisely the tool needed to explode the corrupt NGO scandal destroying our civili society here in the United States. It now has a charity search feature that allows one to quickly discern who, among supposed charities, is grifting off the government.

I played around with this feature this morning by inputting the names of several anti-fracking organizations organized as tax-exempt entities to learn who is grabbing taxpayer money to add to their revenues as non-profits as they pursue outright under the cover of being charities.

I checked the records on Data Republican’s list and easily found 24 NGOs sucking off the taxpayer teat, without even trying hard. The site identifies both direct and indirect taxpayer support. The latter is not precisely defined but likely includes monies obtained through sub-grants, pass-through grants, or other intermediary entities, rather than direct federal allocations.

There is no question I could have found many more examples of this grift with no difficulty but the following examples (all for the most recent tax year for ecah entity) suffice to show the corruption inherent in our NGO systems:

Grok notes the following about Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisers (RPA):

RPA supports numerous climate-related initiatives, such as the Just Transition Fund (helping coal communities shift to clean energy), regenerative agriculture, renewable energy projects, and public awareness campaigns about climate solutions. These efforts prioritize reducing reliance on fossil fuels, which include natural gas extracted through fracking. RPA hosts projects like the Equation Campaign, a 10-year initiative funded by the MacArthur Foundation to enhance movements that “keep oil and gas in the ground.” This campaign includes the Frontline Environmental Justice Fund, which supports communities opposing fossil fuel projects, potentially including fracking operations.

Bearing in mind that money is fungible and all grants help cover the expensive overhead of organizations such as RPA, this how Grok says the $28.8 million was used:

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) received approximately $28.8 million in federal grants during 2022–23, primarily for initiatives tied to refugee resettlement and education infrastructure. The largest portion, $17 million, funded the Pathway for Refugee Students (PRS) program, which establishes infrastructure for U.S. universities to privately sponsor refugee students. Another significant grant, $11.8 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), supported RPA’s role as a fiscal sponsor for projects like the Partnership for Central America, focusing on economic development and migration management in Central America. These grants align with RPA’s broader mission of managing philanthropy for social impact, often channeling funds to sub-grantees for specific programs.

So, it seems RPA may have also been facilitating illegal immigration using taxpayer money while pursuing anti0frcaking initiatives. Then, there is the Sustainable Market Foundation, the NRDC, and the Rockefeller Family Fund plus several others with strong Rockefeller ties. And, there is the Energy Foundation which is a major shill for solar energy, anti-fracking, and the special interests of Nathaniel Simons, the fellow behind the infamous Sea Change Foundation, the dark money outfit Congress investigated several years ago.

There is no clearer picture of the undue influence operations of these NGOs, which are not only tax-exempt, but also grabbing millions of dollars of grift from taxpayers to attack oil and gas.

