Energy Security and Freedom

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Thank you for highlighting the Data Republican database. What I'm amazed with is how the Socialists have embedded themselves in our society and our government to promote the unilateral disarmament of the West via such waste-filled activities as solar generation and wind generation, which allegedly benefit planet Earth.

On the other hand, world Socialism is perfectly fine with socialist governments as Russia, Communist China, and India burning as much fossil fuel as they want - and building fleets of nuclear power reactors. Quite a hypocritical psychological operation!

JacqNSW
Politicians are aware of the NGOs Gaming Fund such as the Repetitive Parasitic Associates (RPA). Ripping off the Taxpayers to enrich others.

Nothing has changed, taxpayers have not learnt from the child fable The Emporer's New Clothing.

Nothing to see here. Nothing will change.

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
