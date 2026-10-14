Alexandra Fasulo totally gets it, as this looped 3-minute video vividly demonstrates:
Enjoy!
#NewYork #Upstate #Solar #Solar #Wind #AlexandraFasulo #NGOs #ORES #GrasslandBirdTrust #DEC
Alexandra Fasulo totally gets it, as this looped 3-minute video vividly demonstrates:
Enjoy!
#NewYork #Upstate #Solar #Solar #Wind #AlexandraFasulo #NGOs #ORES #GrasslandBirdTrust #DEC
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Thank you, Tom, so much for this post. It is short but says it all.Clearing the land so the solar scam is ruing the land and the animals and birds for life!! These animals have way more IQ that Hochul times a 1000!! What we do now to save the planet will give real life to our children.Keep up your great work!