From William Happer, PhD - Chair of the CO2 Coalition:

Calculating Earth’s radiation to space for cloud-free skies has very little uncertainty to it, since it depends only on the altitude dependence of the temperature, from Earth’s surface to the top of the radiative atmosphere, say 100 km, and on the frequency dependent infrared opacity, which also depends strongly on altitude. Both have been measured very precisely for many atmospheric conditions.

The opacity is determined by the concentrations of greenhouse gases and the atmospheric temperature and pressure, which broaden the millions of absorption-emission lines of the greenhouse gases. The concentration of the most important greenhouse gas, water vapor or H2O, decreases rapidly with altitude, but above a few hundred meters, CO2 is usually “well-mixed.” With these observationally based data, we calculate the same radiation to space as the IPCC, to within a few per cent, as we must, since relevant physics is so basic and unambiguous.

Using these completely reliable computational methods and observational data you can see what happens if you “instantaneously” double the concentration of CO2, leaving the altitude profiles of temperature, pressure and other greenhouse gases the same. The answer is that doubling CO2 decreases the thermal radiation to outer space by about 1%; a 100 % increase of CO2 concentration causes only a 1% decrease in radiation to space.

There is no informed dispute of these facts. The mischief is the next step.

If you decrease radiation to space by 1% how much does “the temperature” have to increase to let Earth’s thermal budget stay in balance with solar heating. People usually assume that doubling CO2 has no direct effect on solar heating.

This question is a can of worms. First, there is no such thing as “the temperature.” Earth’s temperature varies with latitude, longitude, altitude and time and in very complicated ways. But if we imagine there is some representative absolute temperature T and we model the Earth as a grey body with emissivity e, the flux to space would go as Z = e*sigma*T^4, where sigma is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, then simple calculus shows that a 1% decrease in flux or emissivity e due to doubling CO2 can be made up for with a ¼ % increase in temperature. A representative absolute temperature is T = 300 K, and ¼ % of 300 K is 0.75 K or 0.75 C.

So, a feedback-free estimate of the warming from doubling CO2 is 0.75 C. The few competent scientists who support IPCC alarmism know perfectly well that this puny warming estimate is correct. To get around it they assume there are huge positive feedbacks, usually from water vapor or clouds. The hypothetical feedbacks multiply the feedback-free warming by factors of 4 or more. As you probably know most feedbacks in natural systems are negative, not positive, so the real warming will probably be less than 0.75 C for doubling CO2.

#CO2 #Energy #CO2Coalition #Temperature #Happer #Warming #Feedback

Share