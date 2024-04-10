It appears we may be approaching societal collapse as tribalism is clearly driving large numbers of folks over the edge. I present you with Case in Point No. 1:

Yes, Asunción Cummings a/k/a Sunny Hostin says the eclipse, the earthquake recently felt in New York and the return of the cicadas are all evidence of climate change. Is she really that stupid?

No, of course not. She's a lawyer, and not just any lawyer, but the Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst for ABC News, having previously served in a similar capacity for CNN. She's also written two books and is married to orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin. Shes no flake. She’s an elite of sorts who knows her audience is a bunch of flakes capable of falling for such nonsense. So, she’s delivering. This is how far we've descended into the tribalism and how little respect our ruling class has for us.

Case in Point No. 2 is a recent court decision from Europe and it’s reported of course, by AP, which is, as we know, taking money from special interests to spread climate stories as a form of propaganda:

Europe’s highest human rights court ruled Tuesday that countries must better protect their people from the consequences of climate change, siding with a group of older Swiss women against their government in a landmark ruling that could have implications across the continent… [T]he Swiss case … sets a legal precedent in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states against which future lawsuits will be judged. “This is a turning point,” said Corina Heri, an expert in climate change litigation at the University of Zurich. Although activists have had success with lawsuits in domestic proceedings, this was the first time an international court ruled on climate change — and the first decision confirming that countries have an obligation to protect people from its effects, according to Heri. She said it would open the door to more legal challenges in the countries that are members of the Council of Europe, which includes the 27 EU nations as well as many others from Britain to Turkey. The court — which is unrelated to the European Union — ruled that Switzerland “had failed to comply with its duties” to combat climate change and meet emissions targets. That, the court said, was a violation of the women’s rights, noting that the European Convention on Human Rights guarantees people “effective protection by the state authorities from the serious adverse effects of climate change on their lives, health, well-being and quality of life.” …Celebrity climate activist Greta Thunberg was in the courtroom as the decision was announced. “These rulings are a call to action. They underscore the importance of taking our national governments to court,” the 21-year-old Swede told the AP. “The first ruling by an international human rights court on the inadequacy of states’ climate action leaves no doubt,” said Joie Chowdhury, senior attorney with the Center for International Environmental Law, “the climate crisis is a human rights crisis.”

As Judith Curry notes, this, too, is utter stupidity.

Rapid restrictions to fossil fuels before cleaner energy is available interferes with more highly ranked sustainability goals – no poverty, no hunger, affordable and clean energy, and industry-innovation-infrastructure. There is no human right to a safe or stable climate. Apart from the lack of an international agreement, such a “right” contains too many contradictions to be meaningful.

She's absolutely correct, of course, but this is what we get when someone who is an expert in one thing supposes they are smart in everything. It’s called the 'fatal conceit’ and it’s everywhere today. It was most evident during the COVID debacle when supposed health ‘experts’ told us to close schools, shut down businesses and forbid church-going with no concern for the impacts on anything beyond their own little sphere of expertise, some apparently covering up their own role producing the crisis and far too many lying with abandon to enhance their own power and situation in life.

We especially see this with judges today, jurists who suppose they know enough about the climate to order the Earth to stand still. They have no relevant knowledge whatsoever that qualifies them to discern how much of whatever climate change we are experiencing is man-made versus natural, yet they march in where angels fear to tread and play with lives under the false notion they are saving them.

Sunny Hostin, at least, knows what she doesn't know. Not so with the judges on the European Court of Human Rights and that's the problem with our civil society today. We are governed by those who treat us like dolts and assume they know better. It's all reaching a fever pitch, in fact, as these two cases illustrate. Whether it's the ladies of The View or the Human Rights judges, they both aim to ensure we remain safely in the dark as they feed us horse manure such as Sunny was shoveling out and make decisions they argue are for own good.

And, it's getting much worse very fast. The Supreme Court of Brazil has shut down free speech there and has, amazingly, gone to war with Elon Musk over what he can legally allow us to say on X. Amazingly, it apparently is doing so with the encouragement and help of our own Department of State and other deep state elements who would love to shut down Musk and our voices on X as our own election approaches. That's how bad it's getting and there is but one question left. How much time do we have left before totalitarianism envelopes us all?

