Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 2

Just quit wind, solar, batteries. They are misapplied when deployed at the grid level.

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Richard Nielsen's avatar
Richard Nielsen
Oct 2

We in Wyoming are a very independent bunch, and we just went through and pimaried a bunch of state legislators that don't listen and do stupid things. That being said we didn't get them all, and sadly the county level clowns in Laramie and Teton are much in the pockets of the wind developers. Wind development has become a sharp wedge here in the state. As a whole the state basically hates the activist groups be they earth or animal, and rightly so. We don't like animal or earth activism as they are contrary to our philosophy and lifestyle. However they seem to be the only PACs with enough cash laying around to stop the wind grift. It's a conundrum.

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