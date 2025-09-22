If you want to appreciate how badly our electrical grid has been hamstringed by special interests and is mismanaged as a result, there are two options. The better one is to read Meredith Angwin’s superb "Shorting the Grid,” which I reviewed here. If you’ve already done that or are too cheap to buy the book, I suggest examining the ISO-New England’s “2024 Economic Study Report” and an accompanying presentation consisting of an incredible 205 gobbledygook-filled slides.

I offer this recommendation for two reasons, First, they demonstrate what a total mess the entire system is, and, secondly, they explain who is to blame and it's the usual suspects. Let’s start with that, in fact, by examining one of the slides:

These are the foolish rules the lapdog politicians of five of the six New England states have imposed on the operation of the region’s electrical grid. They assume climate change is a crisis (it is not), that CO2 is the cause and therefore an imminent danger (it is not), and that reducing CO2 emissions in their tiny part of the world will amount to anything more than worthless green virtual signaling (it will not).

It is sheer nonsense and it is hurting people because it is making the grid next to impossible to operate rationally. The only beneficiaries are the green grifters who are stuffing campaign money into the pockets of the politicians.

It is very difficult to put one’s arms around the complexity of running a grid constrained by these foolish rules. They amount to what Rube Golberg might have imagined after downing a full bottle of Methylene blue or something similar. It’s one corrective policy adjustment after another in a mad hatter attempt to create some that works from something that can’t work.

Flash forward through those 205 slides to get a sense of the utter chaos created by ISO-New England trying to do its job while working under impossible rules imposed by those without a clue. And, the ISO folks, of course, in a bid to avoid offending the politicians, worsen the problem by playing along and only admitting in code that the emperor has no clothes.

Reading between the lines, though, one gets a sense of the truth. Consider the following:

Including more dispatchable technologies reduces needed capacity by over 15%. Comparing this study’s Policy Scenario results to those modeled in EPCET demonstrates that including a wider range of zero-carbon dispatchable technologies could reduce the capacity New England needs to achieve state policy goals and meet demand in 2050 … options were limited to offshore wind, land-based wind, PV and short-duration BESS (4- and 8-hour). This study expands that range to include SMRs and long-duration BESS (100-hour iron-air batteries). Their inclusion lowers total necessary capacity from 96 GW to 80 GW. The primary driver of this reduction is the addition of SMRs—without them, [previous] modeling required a vast battery and offshore wind build-out to decarbonize the winter months.

Well, that’s at least some acknowledgement of reality and we get some more here:

Daily and seasonal demand patterns in the future grid will look different from the demand patterns of today, which will have a large impact on system efficiency, and would likely increase costs.Strategies targeting shifted demand patterns may reduce those costs. In today’s grid, fuel-fired generators supply a large share of power, and the ISO’s operators can quickly dispatch these resources up or down to balance the system. In the modeled future system, increasingly variable demand is met largely by renewable supply, which is itself highly variable and cannot be quickly dispatched up. Demand may often be high when renewable supply is low, and vice versa, creating the potential for mismatches that operators must quickly balance. Shifting some portion of consumption away from peak hours to times of lower demand and higher supply could increase overall system efficiency. To explore this strategy, this study models various hypothetical types of shifted demand, which would encourage large groups of consumers to reduce and/or delay electricity consumption at peak times on a scheduled, widespread basis—and as a result, help lower those peaks.

This is the ISO telling its customers that natural gas and nuclear fueled power plants easily solve the dispatchable energy problem and ensure energy security, but if they don’t want more gas or nuclear fueled power plants, then the utilities will have to find ways to ration their electricity use. They also softly point out the hidden costs of renewables and why there is only so much that can be done economically to reduce CO2. And, then, there’s there are these two slides:

Notice how natural gas and backing off on the electrification obsession magically solve most of the problem without doing any offshore wind. The ISO being ever politically correct, of course, it hides the fact offshore wind is outrageously expensive in the real world of accounting. It also throws in a “synthetic natural gas” bone for the climate cultists. It is essentially a green hydrogen option that is going absolutely nowhere, but, then, every dog deserves a bone, I suppose.

Summing it all up, ISO-New England is a mess. It has only limited options due to the politicians and dares not speak plainly of real solutions, but they’re buried in these documents if you know where to look. If there were any justice in these matters, of course, the five guilty states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode island and Vermont would be forced to repeal their virulently anti-consumer and pointless climate legislation and ordered to henceforth stay the away from the grid altogether, but now I’m dreaming.

