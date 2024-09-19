Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars has a new video up that is essentially a long-form interview of Barry Crampton, another UK used car dealer, regarding the impact of EVs on the car market. More specifically, it’s about the manipulation of the car market by government for the purpose of pushing EVs very few buyers want. Cramptom owns an EV and loves it for short trips but hates the way governmental policy is killing an industry, but, of course, that’s the point isn’t it?

Anyway, it’s a very interesting interview from folks on the ground who grasp the insanity of current policies intended to feed the climate crisis mentality, fill the pockets of grifters and control the people.

Also, pay particular attention to the ‘back in the day’ story at 34:46 about some Jeeps no one wanted that were re-outfitted to use LPG and subsequently sold out quickly.

It’s an hour-long interview, but you can jump around a bit if you’d like using this guide to the parts:

00:01 introduction

01:16 the sills were made of tinfoil and filler

03:58 where is the ev market at right now?

08:50 how to manipulate values on autotrader

15:50 are autotrader in on it? Why don’t they act?

18:22 all these EVs coming into the market and not being sold… what happens next?

24:38 what happened to the 2 year waiting list for 2 tone VW iD Buzz….?

25:34 discussing the pro EV ex top gear presenter who called MacMaster a ‘nutjob’

26:30 do EVs really never need tyres, discs or pads?

30:55 pro ev people - is it a cult?

32:50 how to shift excess cars, the RIGHT way

34:46 the problem with Jeep Cherokee 4.0 Automatics and how to fix it!

37:57 are EVs selling for OVER book value? No, that’s a lie

40:56 why isn’t the industry standing up for itself?

44:10 why the introduction of diesel cars was so different to the arrival of EVs

50:51 why do we both do this?

Enjoy!

