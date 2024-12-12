The MacMaster is out with another funny yet deadly serious observation on EVs. It’s all about the warnings Porsche is sending out to their customers regarding the dangers of the EVs they’re forced to sell by the UK and other government mandates.

Along the way, we get a glimpse into the insurance implications and how these mandates are destroying the car industry, which is the idea, of course:

During the video discussion, the MacMaster calls Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars, and they discuss the EV predicament. Geoff observes the EV mandates are putting the car industry on the road to destruction, a road that ends with us all owning nothing as there is nothing we want to buy and everyone goes away unhappy.

Enjoy!

