An utterly fantastic piece of investigative reporting was published two days ago at The Center Square on its California page. It’s all about how Golden State public employees’ pension money has apparently been squandered on green virtual signaling and grifter-rewarding investments. The author, Kenneth Schrupp, just nails it.

Here are some excerpts:

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System for state employees lost 71% of its $468 million investment in a clean energy and technology private equity fund, state records show, but CalPERS won’t explain how. These losses are a major problem for California taxpayers, who at least for now are the backstop for underfunded state pensions, but also for state employees who trust CalPERS to responsibly manage their retirement plans. CalPERS says its pension benefits are only 79% funded, leaving the state, and its taxpayers, on the hook for the other 21%. According to a recent report from Reason Foundation, CalPERS’ pension shortfall is approximately $180 billion… CalPERS committed $465 million to the private equity CalPERS Clean Energy & Technology Fund (CETF) in 2007, ultimately paying in $468,423,814. Since then, the cash out and remaining investment value of the investment fund has declined to $138,045,373, as of March 31, 2025. That’s a loss of 71%, or more than $330 million, for which private equity firms were paid at least $22 million in fees and costs. CETF losses show “the combined dangers of private equity and ESG investment — you have a very opaque investment choice that appears to have been chosen because of its green credentials, and yet it’s now generated a huge loss for taxpayers and retirees,” said Joffe with regards to CETF’s losses and focus on “clean” energy and technology. “CalPERs would be better off focusing on a diverse portfolio of publicly-traded equities to get better long-term returns.”

…The Center Square filed a public records request seeking more details into the fund’s losses, including management contracts with the firms investing CalPERS’ money, and the investments made with CalPERS funding by those firms. CalPERS declined to release the information, aside from sharing already-public records, citing a state law exempting many records for alternative investments — such as private equity — from many public disclosure requirements… Had the money put into the CETF been passively invested in an S&P 500 index fund, with dividends reinvested, the fund would have been worth approximately $3 billion… CalPERS website for CETF listed Capital Dynamics as the fund’s manager. Prior interviews with Capital Dynamics staff that reference CETF suggest the fund may have made major investments in American solar power companies in the early 2010s. “Capital Dynamics plans to invest in, among other clean energy sectors, solar PV (photo-voltaic cell) projects in the US. In October 2010, the firm also assumed responsibility for managing California pension fund CalPERS’ clean energy and technology fund, a $480 million portfolio,” wrote PEI in 2011. “That harbours a whole range of different investments from venture capital and private equity fund commitments to direct investments.” “Yet the firm’s initial focus on solar power is interesting for its specificity,” continued PEI. “Perhaps a more obvious strategy for a new team would be to pursue a generalist approach within the renewables space, but Scaysbrook insists a narrow focus on solar projects is the right one.” Investments in American solar energy during and around the Obama era resulted in many high-profile failures. The most public of which was Solyndra, a solar panel manufacturer. The Obama administration provided a $535 million loan guarantee for Solyndra, to, in part, fund the construction of a now-defunct factory in California. The resulting loss to taxpayers was more than $500 million. As written in a Capital Dynamics-sponsored clean energy investment book published by PEI in 2012, “Once a rock star in the solar industry, Evergreen Solar was not able to keep up with the competition from China that was flooding the market with cheap solar cells.” Capital Dynamics did not respond to a request for comment by The Center Square.

This is the cost of the climate scam: California turned an easily achievable $2.5 billion gain for its pensioners into a $330 million loss, all for the satisfaction it obtained from green bragging rights and throwing dollars at the green grifters. It has happened over and over again everywhere, but it’s worse in California where the voters have time and again elected the worst sort of leaders.

The following, in fact, is from the CALPERS page where it describes its monumently stupid $100 billion climate action plan:

$100 Billion Climate Action Plan A plan to capitalize on new opportunities created by the move to a low-carbon economy. Capital for Change One of the World’s Biggest Commitments to Climate Solutions CalPERS will commit at least $100 billion in climate solutions, more than double our current allocation, funding progress through mitigation, adaptation, and transition. Incredible Opportunity Investing in the Energy Transition Provides Returns for Our Members The transition is the largest economic revolution of our time. It is a major opportunity, with global investors spending $1.8 trillion on energy transition technologies in 2023. 1 Reducing Risk Making Our Portfolio and Planet More Resilient Investing in change across all asset classes will halve the carbon intensity of CalPERS’ portfolio by 2030 and cut the risk that climate change poses to the pension fund. Potential Investments Mitigation Renewable energy: Solar, wind, hydro, and other renewable sources

Technologies that capture and store CO2 emissions

Waste management: Reducing, recycling, reusing, and capturing methane from landfills Adaptation Water management: Systems addressing droughts, floods, and ensuring water supply

Agricultural adaptation: Techniques like drought-resistant crops

Disaster risk reduction: Early warning systems and community preparedness Transition Climate-friendly operations: Alternative materials in cement production and energy efficiency and carbon capture for cement plants

Developing sustainable fuels: Aviation fuels from renewable sources and electric or hydrogen-powered aircraft for shorter routes

Low-carbon sources: Moving to wind, solar and hydroelectric power, retrofitting fossil fuel power plants, and exploring advanced nuclear

Message to the California public employees who undoubtedly voted for this stuff: you can’t fix stupid and now you are going to pay the price as pensioners and taxpayers. Take it from Dave Ramsey:

#CALPERS #California #Solar #Losses #Investments #Climate #ClimatePolitics

Share