Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
Oct 17

A very candid review of facts. This resonates with me, in the 1980’s and 90’s I was involved with Indian River, near Ocean City, MD, Chalk Point, in Aquasco, Md, Potomac River plant of PEPCO, Dickerson, Morgantown, Brandon Shores, Wagner and more, all coal plants, all run by responsible and talented teams, all generated affordable, Dispatchable power. The applicable phrase is “Self-Sabotage” by low Energy IQ politicians

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Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
Oct 17

Sad commentary on energy prices in Blue States. Unfortunately, neighbor states may see some price impact due to their proximity and transmission of power across state lines. Those electrons represent trade.

From a historical perspective, one look no further than our neighbors to the south (Mexico) to realize that climate crisis (drought) was a significant contributor to the collapse of their way of life.

As this article noted, population centers before 1,000 AD were concentrated in large urban centers and the ignorant population believed their leaders were deity and gave total allegiance to their edicts.

Some historians also note that in a misguided effort, human sacrifice escalated as the leadership was desperate to solve their drought and food shortages. It failed as crops languished and human sacrifice escalated. And this was occurring at least 1,000 years before the Industrial Age of burning coal and fossil fuels that were mostly ignored and/or not even discovered around the world.

https://share.google/aimode/rCsTP9zEuOkdzvlhP

Perhaps these misplaced policies are pushing current civilization towards the same outcome?

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