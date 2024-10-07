Judith Curry just republished an excellent article by Leigh Haugen about the role of AI perpetuating the climate farce. This is because AI essentially analyzes and projects based on what has already been written, and most of it, especially with regard to climate change, is heavily biased toward special interests. It’s a rather lengthy article but quite excellent and very much worth reading.

I have, below, excerpted the parts that especially caught my attention:

The development of large language models (LLMs) has transformed our world in many ways, making artificial intelligence (AI) a powerful tool capable of generating and interpreting massive amounts of information. These models, however, are fundamentally shaped by the data that feeds them—data taken from the internet, which is itself a collection of human input. While AI has the potential to aid in a variety of fields, there is a glaring flaw inherent to its very design: its reliance on human data. If this data is corrupted, biased, or fundamentally flawed, then the AI simply echoes and amplifies those same distortions. One of the clearest examples of this issue is the topic of climate change. Whether you use a search engine or consult AI for information on climate change, the overwhelming majority of the data you will find supports the concept of catastrophic anthropogenic climate change (CACC). This is no coincidence—it is a reflection of the sheer volume of information that has been generated by those who have accepted this hypothesis, compounded by the biases of institutions and corporations that build the algorithms responsible for curating and ranking this information… The origins of the climate change agenda trace back to the 1950s and 1960s, when powerful organizations like the Club of Rome and the Club of Budapest began to lay the foundations for what would become one of the most effective tools for controlling humanity. These elite organizations, composed of influential politicians, business leaders, and academics, sought a way to unite the world under a common cause—a cause that could justify unprecedented levels of government control, wealth redistribution, and societal restructuring. In their 1972 report The Limits to Growth, the Club of Rome made a striking declaration that would set the tone for the environmental movement: “In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine, and the like would fit the bill… All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.” This quote reveals the underlying motive behind the climate change agenda: it was not simply about saving the environment, but about creating a global narrative that could be used to justify control over the masses. By positioning humanity as the enemy, these organizations laid the groundwork for a global environmental crisis that would allow governments and powerful elites to increase their influence over virtually every aspect of life—from energy production and consumption to economic policies and personal freedoms… It’s no secret that some of the world’s most powerful families and foundations are heavily invested in the climate change narrative. The Rockefeller’s, Rothschild’s, Bloomberg, Ballmer, Bezos, Gates, and other globalist families have positioned themselves to profit immensely from the climate change agenda, while also consolidating power and influence on a global scale. These families and their associated foundations fund climate change research, support activist groups, and even help shape policy through their extensive networks of influence in both public and private sectors. The Rockefeller family, for example, has long been involved in the environmental movement, using their foundation to fund climate change initiatives and push for policy changes that benefit their investments in green energy. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund has donated millions to climate change advocacy groups and their immense political influence has been instrumental in driving the divestment movement, encouraging institutions to pull their investments out of fossil fuels and redirect them into renewable energy projects—a sector in which they are heavily invested. Similarly, the Gates Foundation, one of the most powerful philanthropic organizations in the world, has committed billions of dollars to fighting climate change, positioning itself as a key player in global climate policy. Bill Gates himself has been an outspoken advocate for drastic changes in energy policy, pushing for massive investments in alternative energy solutions that align with his own financial interests. The Rothschild family, known for its vast global financial empire, has also played a significant role in the climate change movement. The Rothschild’s have long been involved in the promotion of carbon trading schemes, which allow companies to “offset” their carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits. These schemes have become a massive industry, generating billions in profits for financial institutions while doing little to actually reduce emissions.

The Ford Foundation has similarly positioned itself as a major player in the climate change space, funding environmental NGOs and research institutions that promote the climate change agenda. Like the Rockefellers, the Fords have used their foundation’s influence to shape policy and push for regulations that benefit their interests in the burgeoning green energy sector. These globalist families and their foundations are not just passive observers of the climate change movement—they are active participants, using their wealth and influence to shape the narrative, control the flow of information, and profit from the policies they promote. By positioning themselves as champions of the environment, they have managed to secure lucrative investments in green energy, carbon trading, and other climate-related industries, all while consolidating their power on the global stage… One of the most lucrative aspects of the climate change agenda is the carbon credits market, which would quickly become a multi-billion-dollar industry with the potential to generate unprecedented profits for governments, financial institutions, and the wealthiest elites. By commodifying carbon emissions, governments and their allies in the financial world have created an entirely new market where companies can buy and sell the “right” to pollute. This system, which allows corporations to “offset” their carbon footprint by purchasing credits, does little to actually reduce emissions, but it opens the door to vast financial gains for those controlling the market. At the center of this push towards a carbon credit market is Goldman Sachs, one of the most powerful and influential financial institutions in the world. With its deep ties to governments, central banks, and political leaders globally, Goldman Sachs is driving the financialization of climate change, turning it into an opportunity to generate massive profits. The firm’s influence within the U.S. government and beyond is well documented, with its alumni occupying key positions in the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and numerous other financial regulatory bodies. Goldman Sachs, along with other major financial players, stands to profit enormously from the trading of carbon credits. By infiltrating both government and the finance world, they are helping to create the regulatory frameworks and market structures that will allow them to dominate this new financial frontier. Their global reach and unparalleled influence ensure that they are positioned to benefit from the widespread adoption of carbon trading schemes, which, far from being about environmental protection, are about maximizing returns for Wall Street. Politicians like Al Gore, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, and many others in the highest echelons of power have been deeply involved in this scheme. Their advocacy for climate change policies is not solely driven by environmental concerns but also by the incredible opportunity to profit from taxing something as fundamental as the air we breathe. These figures, along with Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street giants, are poised to make trillions through carbon trading schemes. By manipulating regulations, they effectively tax emissions and create massive investment opportunities in green industries—many of which they are already financially tied to. This is not about saving the planet; it’s about exploiting a manufactured crisis to create a market that benefits a select few at the expense of the public. The carbon credits market is a thinly veiled tax on life itself, and those with the most influence and power are lining up to get their hands in the cookie jar, eager to cash in on the fear and hysteria they have helped create… Perhaps one of the most egregious aspects of the climate change agenda is the vast opportunity cost associated with the trillions of dollars being funneled into flawed alternative energy solutions that are incapable of meeting the energy needs of modern civilization. From inefficient wind and solar farms to unproven carbon capture technologies, the world has been led into a costly dead-end that squanders resources without providing the reliable energy required for industrialized societies to function and grow. If even a fraction of the hundreds of billions of dollars wasted on climate change initiatives were reallocated to solving real, tangible problems, the impact could be profound. Consider the pressing global issues that are often sidelined in favor of the climate agenda—problems like pollution, hunger, disease, and homelessness. These are not hypothetical crises; they are realities faced by millions of people every day, and they are issues that can be addressed with direct action. Take pollution, for example. While climate alarmists fixate on reducing carbon dioxide—a gas essential for life—far more immediate threats like toxic waste in our oceans, harmful emissions in developing countries, and deforestation remain underfunded and understudied. The obsession with carbon has diverted attention and resources away from these real pollution problems that directly harm human health and ecosystems. Hunger and disease are other areas where the misallocation of resources is painfully evident. Instead of funneling vast sums into climate change mitigation projects, these funds could be used to build sustainable agriculture, provide clean drinking water, and invest in medical research that saves lives. Diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, which still kill millions of people every year, could see significant progress with a proper infusion of capital. Similarly, homelessness is a growing crisis in both developed and developing nations, but it remains a lower priority while politicians and corporations chase green energy subsidies. The truth is that solving these real-world problems would have a far more immediate and lasting impact on humanity than the speculative and often illogical crusade against climate change. Yet, the political and financial forces behind the climate change narrative ensure that the vast sums of money and political will are continually diverted towards projects with dubious efficacy. The world is effectively neglecting genuine human suffering in favor of an exaggerated crisis that serves the interests of the powerful and wealthy, leaving the most vulnerable to fend for themselves. In summary, the climate change agenda is not only a scientific and political farce; it is also an economic disaster with staggering opportunity costs. AI bias is playing a pivotal role in propping up this narrative, influencing both people and the media to accept and promote a one-sided view that serves the interests of the powerful. But climate change is just the beginning. The same inherent flaws in AI—its reliance on biased data, institutional agendas, and consensus-driven information—will extend into many other major subjects that directly impact our freedom and future. From public health and economic policies to energy production and social governance, AI’s role in amplifying dominant narratives will continue to stifle dissent, limit open debate, and impose restrictive controls on society. If we allow this to continue unchecked, AI will become a tool for shaping thought, controlling discourse, and eroding the very freedoms it was meant to empower.

Read the whole thing! I’m not sure AI couldn’t be part of the solution here, too. The key with AI is never just accepting the first thing one receives from it, but to keep questioning and getting more detailed answers from it. In my own experience, challenging the first answers is invaluable in getting more out of it. Regardless, the dangers posed are very real and this is a very-opening articles in that regard.

#Corporatism #Elites #AI #Climate #Rockefeller #Control #SpecialInterests

