Some readers will recall the battle to build the Constitution Pipeline over the objections of Andrew Cuomo and his toadies at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The battle was won when the Supreme Court said demagogues such as Governor Cuorruptocrat could interfere the way they did on the Constitution, but then, Williams, as is too often typical in the oil and gas industry, got cold feet and dropped it after a lot of heavy lifting by local supporters.

Why? Well, as I’ve been saying a lot lately, the process is the punishment with all lawfare and, no doubt, Williams and its partners knew it wasn’t really over. The Rockefellers, who were behind the opposition and, together with junior NGO partners, funded every bit of it, would pursue civil lawsuits and whatever roadblocks they could erect. Williams would win them, but the time and money involved suggested it made more sense to move along, at least for a time.

Times have changed, though. New York and New England need natural gas. Leaders know solar and wind just isn’t going to do it for them. They won’t admit it publicly, of course, but they’ll whisper it to others in hopes that something will happen and they won’t be able to be blamed for it by their elitist friends. No one wants to run afoul of the Rockefellers, after all. They have a multitude of knives in the drawer.

But, something else has changed, hasn’t it? We now have a President who would like nothing better than to troll the Rockefellers. Hence, this blockbuster news from the Financial Post:

Williams Cos. in 2020 scrapped its planned Constitution Pipeline after New York blocked the project over the state’s water-quality concerns. It’s not clear that the pipeline would cut energy prices as drastically as Trump promised, yet it would open up domestic natural gas flows to a region that has significant supply constraints today. Trump is making a bid for a revival, telling reporters he would be meeting with state governors from the area. “We have most of the permits — almost all of the permits,” Trump said. “All of the governors want this to happen, and I think it’s going to happen. It’s now going to happen.” This isn’t the first time Trump has put his weight behind the Constitution Pipeline. During his first term, the Trump administration sought to curtail the authority states have under the Clean Water Act to thwart energy projects they deem a threat. The Constitution Pipeline has taken on symbolic status for some energy advocates who have chafed at state opposition to oil and gas infrastructure. Although many parts of the US northeast sit next to some of the country’s most bountiful natural gas reserves, limited pipeline capacity has prevented much of that supply from making it to them. Constitution was designed to transport Appalachian gas from Pennsylvania to New York. Trump did not say exactly how the pipeline would be authorized — or if Williams Cos. would build it. Spokespeople for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump has already signed an order declaring the US is in the grip of an energy emergency that could help propel the venture. That order, issued just hours after Trump took office last month, specifically mentions energy constraints in the northeast US.

I can only hope it happens and imagine Robin telling Batman “Holy digging and trolling, Batman! Trumps still wants to build the Constitution Pipeline and get it done this time!”

#Climate #ConstitutionPipeline #Cuomo #Pipeline #NewYork #NewEngland #Trump #Williams #UpstateNY

