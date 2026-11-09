The MGUY, in this interesting and well-documented 11-minute video, demonstrates that depreciation with EVs makes buying one for other than a virtue-signaling toy a completely irrational decision:

Enjoy!

#MGUY #EVs #Depreciation #Values #Gadgets #Toys #GreenVirtueSignaling

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