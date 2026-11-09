The MGUY, in this interesting and well-documented 11-minute video, demonstrates that depreciation with EVs makes buying one for other than a virtue-signaling toy a completely irrational decision:
Enjoy!
#MGUY #EVs #Depreciation #Values #Gadgets #Toys #GreenVirtueSignaling
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The irony of automotive construction is that the internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) and the electric vehicles (EV’s) are 100% made with fossil fuels!
The tires, wires, insulation, computers, upholstery, etc., are made from fossil fuels.
Petrochemical products make up about 10% to 15% of a modern car's total weight, translating to roughly 9 gallons of crude oil used exclusively to manufacture its synthetic parts and fluids.
The automotive industry relies heavily on these petroleum derivatives to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, utilizing plastics and composites for bumpers, dashboard panels, and engine components.
Furthermore, critical safety features like nylon airbags and polyester seatbelts are entirely synthetic, while the vehicle's tires, synthetic leather seats, interior polyurethane foams, paints, protective coatings, and essential lubricants and engine fluids all originate from the petrochemical sector.”
The EV only eliminates the use of gasoline which is just ONE of the more than 6,000 products made from fossil fuels.
The materialistic society continues to demand the “other” 5,999 products made from fossil fuels.
Another way of summarizing the above comments, is to ask what part of an ICE or EV vehicle was made by a wind turbine?
If the vehicle is for transportation then the economics are clear. If the vehicle is for ego then you know the price. Responsible environmental concerns would rule out the EV, there goes the ego justification as a responsible person.
The manufacturers are responding to the market with the EV’s now filling less than a niche market now a limited specialty market. For those who have already purchased an EV, you might as well hold onto it until it is no longer functional as you won’t receive much in a trade or sale.