The Washington Policy Center, located in Seattle in Washington State, does a beautiful job in this superb 13-minute video explaining exactly why electricity rates there and everywhere are going up, and it’s not data centers. No, it’s incredibly dumb state climate policies and mandates:

Enjoy! State legislators, especially the blue-state versions, are the problem, and it’s way past time for reform if we care at all about national energy security. It’s too important to be left to political hacks. Indeed, there is zero reason for states to be involved in climate policy at all, as there is not one of them that can have the slightest impact on it!

#WPC #WashingtonPolicyCenter #ElectricityPrices #DataCenters

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