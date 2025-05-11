Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
44mEdited

So if you were a grifter would you concern yourself with the rules and publish the report timely? You would need time to scrub the data anyway so just do a sleight of hand and publish some version later.

New York voters are getting what they voted for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture