Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

In March, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro traveled to Scranton, PA, to announce a proposal to “immediately pull Pennsylvania out of a multi-state carbon cap-and-trade program” (the so-called Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI) and instead enroll PA in its very own RGGI-like carbon tax program (see PA Gov. Shapiro Proposes Own Version of Marcellus-Killing Carbon Tax).

Same end result: It would kill Marcellus-fired power plants in the state, forcing them to close and relocate to West Virginia and Ohio, states that don’t engage in the lunacy of taxing carbon emissions from power plants.

The Shapiro plan also includes a provision to FORCE the state to get 35% of its electricity from unreliable renewables, and FORCE it to get 50% of its electricity “from a diverse range of energy resources” by 2035, just over 10 years from now. It’s a true disaster of a plan with big government dictating energy sources.

Shapiro found four radical left sycophants to introduce his plan as legislation, two in the PA House and two in the PA Senate. State Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, and state Rep. Aerion Abney, D-Allegheny, introduced House Bills (HB) 2275 and HB 2277, while Sen. Steven Santarsiero, D-Bucks, and state Sen. Carolyn Comitta, D-Chester, introduced the Senate versions, Senate Bill (SB) 1190 and SB 1191. Four bills aimed at destroying the state’s energy future. Joy.

The PA Environmental Digest summarizes the new legislation and what it would do. Be forewarned that there are two acronyms for the bills: PRESS and PACER. Politicians love to euphemize and acronymize everything to disguise its true destructive nature.

On May 8, Sen. Carolyn Comitta (D-Chester), Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-Bucks), Rep. Danielle Friel-Otten (D-Chester) and Rep. Aerion Abney (D-Allegheny) announced they introduced the PA Climate Emission Reduction Program (PACER) and PA Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS) proposed by Gov. Shapiro in March. The PA Climate Emission Reduction Program (PACER) proposal was introduced by Sen. Comitta as Senate Bill 1191 (not yet online) and House Bill 2275 by Rep. Abney. The PA Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS) proposal was introduced by Sen. Santarsiero as Senate Bill 1190 (not yet online) and House Bill 2277 by Rep. Friel-Otten. “Pennsylvania accounts for about 1 percent of global emissions. As a major energy-producing state, we have a responsibility to lead the way in addressing climate change. PACER is the way forward to cleaner air, job growth, and consumer savings on electricity bills,” said Sen. Comitta, who serves as Minority Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. “I thank Governor Shapiro, Rep. Abney, and our legislative partners and co-sponsors for their support of this bold and forward-thinking plan.” PACER Under PACER, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will calculate a Pennsylvania-specific cap on carbon emissions and hold our own independent PACER credit auctions. The proceeds will be invested as follows– — 70 percent returned directly to electricity consumers, including those in rural areas, as an across-the-board, on-bill rebate by the Public Utility Commission (PUC). This reflects the proceeds expected to come from Pennsylvania electricity customers. — 30 percent to support energy efficiency projects that reduce air pollution in Pennsylvania, invest in new job-creating clean energy projects, and support low-income energy consumers with their energy bills through a year-round LIHEAP program. Of that project funding, 40 percent will be dedicated to directly benefit Environmental Justice communities. House Bill 2275 was referred to the House Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee. PRESS PRESS continues all of the successful elements of the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards (AEPS) while making it more inclusive—adding nuclear power, next generation technologies like fusion, and clean forms of natural gas for the first time. This revitalized energy standard will deliver outsized economic value, improve the reliability of our electricity grid, and position Pennsylvania as a leader in the energy arena for the next twenty years. PRESS raises the target for the cleanest and renewable energy projects in Tier I to 35% by 2035; it raises the target for Tier II to 10%; and it creates a new Tier III that includes important alternative sources or of power like co-blended or low emission natural gas and other step-stone resources with a 5% target by 2035. In addition, PRESS ensures the continuity of our existing clean energy nuclear fleet by creating a mechanism for those facilities to receive support in the event they are threatened with closure. House Bill 2277 was referred to the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

And, here is the press release issued by the Democrat machine in the PA House announcing this disaster:

State Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, and state Rep. Aerion Abney, D-Allegheny, today introduced legislation advancing the Shapiro administration’s Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS) and Pennsylvania Climate Emission Reduction (PACER) Program plans for Pennsylvania, respectively. The plans were first announced by Gov. Josh Shapiro in March. A companion PRESS bill was filed in the Senate by state Sen. Steven Santarsiero, D-Bucks, while state Sen. Carolyn Comitta, D-Chester, introduced the Senate version of the PACER legislation. “Right now in our commonwealth, we must take action to catch up in the race to create clean and reliable energy – to be more competitive, ensure consumers pay less for their electricity bills, and create more jobs and opportunities for our businesses to grow and our workers to get ahead,” Shapiro said. “I have made clear that any energy policy supported by my administration must meet the three-part test of protecting and creating energy jobs, taking real action to address climate change pollution, and ensuring reliable, affordable power for consumers in the long term – and my energy plan is built to do all three. Together with the support of leaders like Representative Abney and Representative Otten in the General Assembly, we’re going to ensure Pennsylvania will continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come.” Enacting the PRESS legislation, now introduced as H.B. 2277, would significantly increase the amount of renewable energy that utilities use, saving Pennsylvanians money on energy bills, creating thousands of clean energy jobs, and reducing the harmful emissions that result in air pollution and global warming. PRESS would require Pennsylvania to get 50% of its electricity from a diverse range of energy resources by 2035, including 35% from the cleanest sources, such as solar, wind, and small modular reactors. “With the language now introduced, the next step is for the General Assembly to hold public hearings on this legislation and make the strong case for why, after nearly two decades of inaction, it’s time to move forward on energy policy that advances our climate goals and economic goals,” Otten said. “If enacted, PRESS and PACER together would be the most substantive and ambitious clean energy policy in Pennsylvania history and the biggest step our commonwealth has ever taken to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. We are at a point where inaction on climate is not an option. Only 4% of Pennsylvania’s energy comes from renewable sources, and we are ranked 45th in the country for the amount of clean energy that’s used to power our homes and businesses.” The PACER program, introduced as H.B. 2275, would complement PRESS by mandating that large carbon-emitting entities pay their fair share. Of the total revenues collected, 70% would be returned to PA electricity consumers in the form of a rebate. The remaining 30%, acquired from out-of-state users, would go toward projects focused on decreasing air pollution and benefiting environmental justice communities. “PACER and PRESS are essential cogs in the machine that is our commonwealth’s environmental prosperity and posterity,” Abney said. “We must fully invest in these programs not just for a greener PA but also for the economic stimulus they would help provide. Thank you to Rep. Otten and senators Comitta and Santarsiero for their collaboration on bringing this component of a budget for all Pennsylvanians closer to fruition.” In the Senate, Comitta filed S.B. 1191 to reflect the PACER plan. “Pennsylvania accounts for about 1% of global emissions. As a major energy-producing state, we have a responsibility to lead the way in addressing climate change. PACER and PRESS can work together to bring Pennsylvanians cleaner air, more job opportunities, and lower electricity bills,” said Comitta, minority chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. Santarsiero filed PRESS legislation in the Senate as S.B. 1190. “I have long said that it’s a false premise to say we must choose between creating jobs or saving our planet,” Santarsiero said. “I applaud Gov. Shapiro for leading the way and bringing together the interests of consumers, labor and the environment to find a solution that works for all of us. To that end, I am proud to introduce legislation to create the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard, the next generation of alternative energy portfolio standards for the commonwealth.” Otten, who chairs the House Climate Caucus and serves on the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, added that by updating Pennsylvania’s outdated clean-energy targets under PRESS, the commonwealth can both advance climate goals and help Pennsylvania compete for renewable energy projects and clean-energy jobs. “In 2004, Pennsylvania led the nation by establishing Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards (AEPS) that successfully promoted cleaner, more sustainable forms of energy generation in our commonwealth,” Otten said. “But 20 years later, we have fallen behind our neighboring states in the race to diversify energy sources and create clean, reliable, and affordable energy. PRESS has the potential to secure Pennsylvania’s place as one of the world’s top energy producers while delivering net improvements in our emissions, grid reliability, and energy resilience.” According to the Shapiro administration, if passed by the legislature, in their first five years, PACER and PRESS are projected to save ratepayers an estimated $252 million, create nearly 15,000 energy jobs, and generate $5.1 billion in investment in clean, reliable energy sources.

Fortunately, all four bills are DOA in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Here’s the House version of the bills.

Editor’s Note: I have bolded and italicized the most relevant parts of this story,. They indicate this proposed legislation being pushed by wacko Southeast Pennsylvania politicos is all about grabbing and spreading around money from middle-class ratepayers to two groups of people.

One consists or lower-income city folks impoverished by foolish Democrat policies that do nothing to create entrepreneurial opportunities and everything to crush them. This legislation amounts to nothing more than income redistribution that will, ultimately, lift no one out of poverty in the end but, rather, push more people into it.

The second group consists of the wealthy climate grifters who want to get their dirty paws on as much of that $5.1 billion as they can to finance stupid green energy projects that will: (a) reduce our energy security, (2) explode our electricity rates, and (3) produce big green donations to the politicos pushing this crap.

The middle class, in other words, will get yet another knife in the back.

Let me also applaud Jim for this gem, which gets to the heart of the matter:

Politicians love to euphemize and acronymize everything to disguise its true destructive nature.

How true!

