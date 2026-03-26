Over the last few years, we have been pummeled by the climate blob and cult with claims about heat records, but we hear next to nothing about cold records. The Weather Network just broke with the following, though:

The coldest March temperature ever recorded globally was set on this continent on Tuesday, March 24--and it was downright chilly Winter in the Northern Hemisphere showed up this year. Three of the coldest locations in the Northern Hemisphere pushed it to a new level this winter, with one spot in Greenland dropping to about as cold as it gets. Here in Canada, the community of Braeburn, Yukon, saw readings fall to -55.7°C on Dec. 23, 2025, marking the country’s coldest temperature since 1999.

Two days later, temperatures fell to -58.8°C in Delyankir, Russia, in the midst of a stretch when readings failed to rise above -50°C for more than three days. While Siberia and the Canadian Arctic have dabbled with the -50s a few more times since the start of the new year, Greenland just took it to a whole new level. Summit Camp, which is located in the middle of Greenland at an elevation of 3,200 metres, dropped to -65.3°C on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Remarkable, isn’t it? There is obviously more to the story, Isn’t it?

#GlobalWarming #Climate @TemperatureRecords #Antarctica #Russia #Canada #Greenland

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