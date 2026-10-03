Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 3

The east coast leftists seem to successfully dupe voters at every election. Or the voters are just as leftist?

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
Oct 3

And America has coal and it has wood. There is no reason not to be producing heat and electricity.

We are truly blessed, except that we have some idiots to deal with.

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