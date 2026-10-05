Last week we ran a great post from Mandy Risko titled “#HEALEYKNEW ... Massachusetts Maura Knew Natural Gas Was Needed … She Blocked It Anyway for Greenie Points.” There is still more to the story, though, as it turns out:

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has asked the Trump administration to speed up federal review of Enbridge’s RARE pipeline expansion. She wants the project, which would add 73,500 dekatherms a day of gas, to keep its 2028 start date, and she wrote that there “may be more opportunities ahead” (CommonWealth Beacon). More gas is welcome. But it doesn’t fix the problem her own policies are creating, and that problem is getting bigger.

From “I Stopped Two Pipelines” to “Step on the Gas”

As attorney general in 2015, Healey released a study saying Massachusetts didn’t need more gas capacity for electric reliability. She opposed Kinder Morgan’s Northeast Energy Direct pipeline and Spectra’s Access Northeast (Energy News Beat). The study argued that energy efficiency and demand response were a cheaper way to meet the need (The Berkshire Edge). In 2022 she put it plainly: “Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state” (Energy News Beat).

So the plan was to use less energy instead of building more supply. What the state actually did was move heating load from oil, propane and gas onto the electric grid, and pay people to make the switch.

Paying for Conversions, Then Wondering About Prices

Massachusetts had 133,753 homes heated by heat pumps at the end of 2025 (WBUR). Well over 140,000 customers now use them (Canary Media). The state’s goal is 500,000 homes by 2030 (Mass.gov), which means more than 350,000 to go.

The subsidies are large. Income-eligible households can get up to $16,000 for an air-source heat pump (Mass Save). Since November 2025, the utilities have also offered seasonal heat pump rates that cut winter delivery charges (Mass.gov). This winter those discounts get deeper. National Grid’s heat pump transmission rate, for example, falls from 5.5 cents to 2 cents per kWh (Canary Media).

Someone has to cover those discounts and rebates, and it’s the other ratepayers. Legislators have started to push back. The House voted to cut about $1 billion from Mass Save, the standard heat pump rebate is now capped at $8,500 (WGBH; Mass Save), and a conference committee is still settling the final bill (MMA). Meanwhile, Massachusetts electricity prices have reached double the national average (CommonWealth Beacon).

A Regional Rush

Massachusetts isn’t the only state doing this. Maine reached 100,000 heat pumps two years early and set a new goal of 275,000 by 2027 (Maine.gov). A five-state New England coalition also won a $450 million federal grant to speed up adoption (CT DEEP). Every one of those systems draws on the same regional grid, on the same cold January nights.

The Coldest-Day Surprise

Some installers have told customers not to run their heat pumps below about 32 degrees because it costs too much, and to switch to backup oil or propane instead. That advice made sense when oil was cheaper. Heating oil in Massachusetts now averages $5.72 a gallon (HomeHeat), and it could rise as the war in the Middle East keeps pressure on oil markets. As oil gets more expensive, more people will keep their heat pumps running in deep cold.

That’s when heat pumps work hardest and use the most electricity, and it’s also when the grid is most strained. Last winter’s long cold spell had pipelines maxed out, LNG deliveries running about double the prior winter, and oil-fired generation averaging about 4,000 megawatts for more than two weeks (Energy News Beat). A sudden jump in heat pump use on top of that could drive demand above what anyone planned for.

What ISO New England Already Said

The grid operator’s own studies show the problem. ISO New England found that as heating goes electric, weather drives more of the demand, and peak loads vary much more from a mild winter to a harsh one (ISO-NE EPCET draft report). Some of the power plants needed for the worst cold snaps may run less than 1% of the year, but they still have to be built and paid for.

The cost math is striking. In ISO’s 2032 analysis, heat pumps added 4,870 GWh of demand, roughly 4 to 5 percent of annual load. They also added about $1.6 billion in energy costs to customers (ISO-NE). That’s about half the base-case total, so each percent of new load raised costs by roughly 12 percent.

It doesn’t matter whether the power comes from gas, wind, batteries or nuclear. If a system has to be built for a few brutal days and then sits mostly idle the rest of the year, it will be expensive. The RARE expansion helps on the gas side. But as long as Massachusetts keeps paying people to put more of their heating on the electric grid, the problem keeps growing, and so will prices.

Hat Tip: R. Keen

#EIDclimate #Climate #ClimateChange #MandiRisko #EnergyInDepth #ClimateLawfare #Massachusetts ##HEALYKNEW #HEALYKNEW #Pipelines #BayState #HeatPumps #Subsidies #Maine

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