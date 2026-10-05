Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 5

Haley and Mass just drip with hypocrisy.

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
Oct 5

And it's not just the extra electricity that has to be produced to power all those units when they are all needed at the same time, but it's also the national grid having to move that electricity from these power plants to all these locations across the country.

Instead of building more GW power plants in the area where the natural gas is located in the ground, Community Power Plants of MW size should be constructed all across America. As electricity is needed in any location, these smaller MW Community Power Plants could be ramping up and delivering the power into the grid.

There are ways of making America so much more energy efficient. www.SidelCREN.com

All new power plants should be constructed to operate at over 90% energy efficiency, and it's also possible to have them operate at near zero emissions. And some people think that's only possible when working with solar or wind. We can make it possible with natural gas and even with coal.

www.SidelSystems.com

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