Denmark has frequently been hailed as a model of success with renewables. This is the chart it celebrates:

Yes, renewables account for the largest share of Denmark’s electricity generation. But, it also has the seventh highest electric rates around the globe, higher even than Germany after its failed Energiewende experiment, according to World Population Review. Moreover, it’s far from energy independent. EIA data shows it consumes 65% more energy than it produces, in fact.

Given these facts it was no surprise that back in April, on Earth Day no less, Reuters reported this (emphasis added):

Denmark on Monday launched its biggest offshore wind tender to date, offering no subsidies to companies competing for the right to erect turbines on six sites with a combined capacity of up to 10 gigawatt (GW), the energy and climate ministry said. The wind farms, to be completed by 2030, are crucial if Denmark, home to industry leaders Vestas (VWS.CO) and Orsted (ORSTED.CO), is to meet its target to reduce CO2 emissions by 70% from 1990 levels by the end of this decade. Participants must offer the price they are willing to pay to the state over 30 years in order to win the right to establish the wind farms. The state would own a 20% stake in each of the tendered projects.

Yes, you read that correctly. Denmark effectively told the offshore wind industry “enough already.” It admitted what is obvious to anyone whose brain is not clouded by dreams of green utopia; that it all requires huge subsidies that are no longer affordable. Denmark instructed its corporatists to put their big boy pants on and start paying something back for the decades of financial favoritism given them.

Big Wind, spoiled to the hilt at the expense of ratepayers and taxpayers, answered this way:

Denmark received no bids in its largest-ever wind power tender, aimed to more than triple its offshore capacity by the end of the decade. The Danish Energy Agency hadn’t received a single bid in a tender for three offshore wind farms in the North Sea by Thursday’s deadline, it said in a statement. It now will initiate a dialog with the market to find out why. Denmark’s Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard called the results “very disappointing” and said they were “not at all what was expected” when a broad majority in parliament entered into the political agreement to expand the country’s offshore wind capacity. It was the first round in an tender to establish at least 6 gigawatts of wind power at sea in six parks by 2030. Aagaard recognized that the results “do not give rise to great optimism” for the other three farms in the tender, but said there may be “other players and business models at play.” The deadline for these bids is in April. Denmark, a country of about 6 million people, is home to some of the world’s largest wind-energy companies, including Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Orsted A/S. The new offshore parks, in which the Danish state would take stakes of 20%, were vital for Denmark to reach its target to become carbon neutral in 2045.

The comment by the Danish Energy Agency that it would “initiate a dialog with the market to find out why” illustrates just how dishonest governments are today. The answer doesn’t need study of any kind. Big Wind said it’s in the business of wind farming for subsidies, and nothing remotely like electricity generation for profit because there is none to be had without someone else picking up the costs. Bloomberg News, which is one of its owner’s weapons with which to attack fossil fuels, is also dishonest in not revealing the real reason there were no bids.

Yes, you guessed it, both the Danish Energy Agency and Bloomberg News are guilty of spreading disinformation on the subject of climate change. That's because they're both part of the Climate Industrial Complex (CIC) and the Danes are quite sick of them at this point. Nonetheless, if I had to guess I’d expect some poltroonery in the near future. Europe is led by the most cowardly and politically correct leaders imaginable and caving to special interests is what they do. Wind direction doesn’t change easily. Here in America, though…

