Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

This is part of my continuing coverage of the New York State Energy Plan. Previous articles described the Pathways Analysis that is being used to project energy scenarios for the draft energy plan and the modeling scenarios used in the Pathways Analysis. This is the second part of my description of the economywide results.

Energy Plan Overview

According to the New York State Energy Plan website (Accessed 3/16/25):

The State Energy Plan is a comprehensive roadmap to build a clean, resilient, and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers. The Plan provides broad program and policy development direction to guide energy-related decision-making in the public and private sectors within New York State.

I have provided more background information and a list of previous articles on my Energy Plan page. My biggest concerns are whether the Hochul Administration will use the Energy Plan process as an opportunity to consider the implications of the observed transition so far and if the advice of stakeholders in its stakeholder process will be treated as an opportunity to improve the transition or an obligation with no attempt to meaningfully engage with any comments inconsistent with the narrative

June 25, 2025 Board Meeting

The materials for the meeting include the following:

I have included links to the locations of the video in the following descriptions. Also note that a transcript of the presentations is included at the meeting recording video platform. There is a nice feature for this video. If you set auto scroll on, then you can follow the presentation transcript. All quotes below come from that transcript.

I previously summarized this meeting’s presentations that described the analyses conducted for the State Energy Plan, the modeling approach, and described the electricity topic area. This article describes the rest of the economywide results started in the previous post.

Economywide Results

Nick Patane, Assistant Director for policy analysis at NYSERDA, presented the preliminary economywide results from the modeling analyses. This article starts at his presentation description of the gas system findings.

Figure 1 describes the projected changes in the gas system infrastructure. The description notes:

The gas system remains a significant energy delivery resource in all cases over the study period which will require continued investment for safe and reliable provision

In the No Action case, new construction and fuel switching from oil and electric resistance would lead to gas system expansion

All electric new construction and building electrification programs show potential to stem near term statewide customer growth in Current Policies and Additional Action cases, with impacts felt more fully in the later period

Utility Long Term Plans suggests a range of future customer counts, with significant regional variability

The strategic use of hybrid heating to minimize electric peaks in Net Zero B yields a larger gas network. However, each customer would need to use less gas to preserve the economywide emissions limit

Note there is a lot of uncertainty. The area shaded in blue covers the range of projections from the long-term plans submitted by the utilities. The “Net Zero” scenarios include pathways designed to reach Climate Act goals and indicate the challenge of the transition. It is all well and good to show 20% of the gas customers are converted in ten years but it is not clear how that could be achieved.

Furthermore, there is another magical, wishful thinking solution in the “Net Zero B” scenario. This scenario is included to reduce electric load during the winter peak when electric load peaks. However, expecting that “each customer would need to use less gas to preserve the economywide emissions limit” overall and not just during system peaks is unlikely simply because heating with natural gas is cheaper than heating with heat pumps.

Figure 1: Gas System Infrastructure

The graph of gas system consumption (Figure 2) is like the gas system customer graph. The shapes of the lines and shaded area are similar. The description states:

In combination, statewide Residential and Commercial consumption declines across the cases with improved energy efficiency and electrification

Utility Long Term Plans suggest a range of potential consumption scenarios, with regional variability

Regional variation and peak day needs could still require local gas system investment

The Net Zero cases see transformational consumption decline with accelerated building electrification and shell adoption

In my opinion, when NYSERDA projects a “transformational consumption decline” it is not enough to say that it can be achieved. It is necessary to prove it. Why will gas customers be willing to change their consumption.

What is in it for them? In my personal experience, I looked into a heat pump but found that it could not resolve a heating problem in my home. Furthermore, in my experience, we have never had a gas outage but have lived through two extended electric blackouts.

During the ice storm outage, we relied upon natural gas, for heating, cooking, and hot water. That loss of resiliency is a huge advantage for natural gas. What is in it for me and many others to convert to an all-electric home?

Figure 2: Gas System Consumption

Patane described the economywide emissions graph in Figure 3. He pointed out that “emissions are currently 9.4% below the 1990 statewide emission limit baseline, and 20% below 2005 statewide emission levels” but did not acknowledge that those changes were due to reductions in the electric and industrial sectors. That is important because there are very few future reductions available from those sectors.

In the future the presentation claims “Major drivers of carbon reduction across all cases include transportation electrification, device efficiency improvements, and building shell improvements.” It is magical, wishful thinking to presume that the reductions needed can be achieved with those drivers. Blithely stating that “NY clean energy policies lead to further carbon reduction in CP/AA including: renewables deployment, more aggressive building/transportation electrification, and improved building codes” without a feasibility analysis is misleading at best.

Note they admit that the 2030 40% reduction in emissions target will not be met until 2034 at best but in the core program scenarios not until 2036. The last bullet, “While there is significant uncertainty, this progress is threatened by recent federal action but strengthened by state action such as the recent $1 billion decarbonization commitment”, is more slogan than substance.

Figure 3: Climate Act Economywide Emissions

The presentation also included a similar emission reduction graph but used Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) accounting. As part of their irrational vilification of natural gas, the Climate Act authors included a novel emissions accounting system that makes it more difficult to achieve the Climate Act targets. These results are consistent with everyone else. The bullets for Figure 4, Economywide emissions – IPCC accounting state:

When applying the conventional format for governmental accounting, most recently reported emissions were 23% percent below the 1990 statewide emission limit baseline

Current Policies are within 2 MMT of 40% net reduction by 2030, Additional Action and Net Zero cases achieve 40% reduction by 2030

I am not sure why this is included unless NYSERDA is hinting that the Climate Act should be amended to use the greenhouse gas accounting system everybody else uses. That would be logical but when this idea was floated a couple of years ago the climate activists who are the most vocal proponents of the Climate Act had a tantrum, and the idea was withdrawn.

Figure 4: Economywide Emissions – IPCC Accounting

The remainder of Patane’s presentation discussed takeaways.

The near term (2030) takeaway infrastructure story description states:

Energy system is evolving in meaningful ways – new loads causing system growth, replacement of aging stock leading to improved efficiency, some native adoption of technologies is already underway

State actions are helping to accelerate this evolution – major drivers of change include: Clean electricity progress, such as 6 gigawatts of distributed solar, completion of South Fork Wind, 1 gigawatt Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line for new hydropower import along with Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind under construction, and contracting for 10 gigawatts of large- scale renewable energy projects Transportation initiatives All electric new construction, advanced building codes, and heat pump and efficiency programs $1 billion decarbonization commitment by New York State in 2025

Incremental progress by 2030 is muted as it will take time for effects to translate into stock transformation

Those takeaways do not mean much without a feasibility analysis that addresses costs, schedule, and uncertainty. My concerns are exacerbated when the long term (2040) infrastructure story is presented:

Long term (2040) infrastructure Current Policies and Additional Action • The impacts of existing policies will be felt more fully over time. By 2040,17-24% of the residential heating stock is heat pumps, and 53-59% of the LDV stock is ZEV • A significant transformation of the energy system occurs in both Current Policies and Additional Action • By 2040, electric loads increase 23-26% to 198-202TWh and peaks increase 22-23% to 37 GW • Gas consumption in buildings declines 16-22% when compared to 2025, but the gas system remains a crucial energy delivery system across all cases and regional variation and peak day needs could require new gas system infrastructure • Final energy served by electricity increases from 19% in 2025 to 28-29% in 2040, and final energy served by direct fossil fuel consumption decreases from 78% in 2025 to 63-67% in 2040 • A significant scale-up of renewables deployment is needed to achieve 0x40, which is threatened by economic and emerging federal policy challenges

I cannot overemphasize the enormous difference between wishful thinking in the Pathways Analysis modeling and a feasibility analysis. Is a “significant transformation” possible or is it only a figment of modeling wishful thinking?

For example, they claim that over half the vehicles in use in 2040 will be zero emissions and I predict that will be true when pigs fly. The scope of changes to personal choice is enormous but cannot be included in the modeling. In the real world, “economic and emerging federal policy challenges” are existential threats to the Climate Act transition.

The next set of takeaways begrudgingly acknowledges my concerns.

Emissions Outlook: Navigating External Uncertainties • New York State’s existing policies are establishing a foundation for economywide emissions reductions, with notable progress in power generation, transportation, and buildings • However, progress has been impacted by factors including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation and supply chain disruptions and global events, such as the energy supply and price impacts resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine • In addition, evolving federal policies and tariffs introduce uncertainty into the state’s near-term emissions trajectory

However, no path forward to incorporate them was proposed.

The final takeaways are critical. In the long-term “Timelines to achieve a 40% reduction in emissions continue to be influenced by external shifts”. New York cannot control those external shifts so now what. The bullet “Under the current set of assumptions the planning scenarios will hit 40% reduction as soon as 2036” conveniently ignores the fact that the target is 2030.

The final takeaway “Achieving the long-term net-zero economywide emissions goal by 2050 will likely necessitate substantial incremental efforts beyond what existing policies currently envision.” The feasibility of the existing policies has never been proven, and the costs have not been acknowledged.

Discussion

After this presentation, Doreen Harris provided her thoughts. I think responding to her claims is a good way to discuss the findings. Her remarksincluded the following:

I’d say that when we think about planning, I appreciate the fact that the planning scenarios that Nick presented today factor in multiple goals in a realistic way for each sector in the energy system. And I think that’s something that’s very important for us as we are planning in the long term is that this uncertainty requires, multiple scenarios to really, ensure that we’re meeting this affordable, reliable, clean, resilient grid of the future, given that uncertainty.

This encapsulates my fundamental issue with the NYSERDA Pathways Analysis. The modeling demonstrated how different strategies could affect the energy system. However, modeling is not a feasibility analysis that addresses whether the grid of the future will be affordable, reliable, clean,, and resilient.

Worse, the Hochul Administration has never defined acceptable affordability, reliability, and resilience. Without defining those terms and evaluating the feasibility of meeting the criteria established, “affordable, reliable, clean, resilient grid of the future” is just a slogan.

But I think the insight into a range of possible energy pathways helps us to develop strategies that allow us to stay adaptable. And although we will be making progress, of course, toward our policy objectives, that adaptability, I think, will be quite central, to our longer term needs.

Not hard to interpret this as meaning we are going to have to change things going forward.

And as mentioned earlier, we know we face challenges. These are challenges that the Climate Action Council did perhaps not foresee in twenty nineteen and, the subsequent years as we advanced the scoping plan. But importantly and perhaps in a dynamic way, our ability to bring new renewable generation online may continue to be affected by actions at the federal level. So this is something that may evolve as this year develops and something that is hugely, significant relative to the other issues that we’re describing.

Under her watch, NYSERDA ignored stakeholder comments that raised these challenges. Now she acts surprised. If this process is the same as the Scoping Plan process the result will be similar.

But also with respect to the analysis, it shows us that reliability needs may require the maintenance or repowering of natural gas generating units in the twenty thirties and beyond. And this is where I had wanted to highlight the consistency of this analysis with the power trends reports that that Rich just, mentioned earlier today, where we see a call for repowering both renewable and combustion generating units in that time frame.

The NYISO has been repeating their reliability concerns since before the Climate Act was passed. Her staff dismissed differences in the modeling as not significant. Now we see that the experts were right all along.

However, even so, even with these challenges, this analysis also shows us we can continue to make progress toward a clean energy economy. So even in the scenario where we experienced significantly reduced build rates, I want to highlight the fact that renewable generation could increase seventy percent between 2025 and 2035.

There still is no recognition that building as much renewable generation as possible as quickly as possible might be a false solution.

And while electricity use is expected to grow in part from economic development and electrification of transport and home heating, all major fuels that New York uses today, including natural gas and petroleum fuels, will continue to meaningfully contribute to our energy mix through 2040.

I am sure every environmental organization in the state are plotting how they can throw another tantrum to prevent any relaxation of the 2040 goals. The question is whether the Hochul Administration will finally become the adults in the room and say sorry.

So, in summary, this assessment demonstrates that even as we make progress, it is critically important to continue investment in all fuel systems, a diverse set of fuel systems to ensure safe and reliable provision of energy services for all New Yorkers.

All I can say is prove how your assessment will work, respond to all comments this time, and reconcile any differences between NYSERDA and NYISO electric grid projections.

Conclusion

I am encouraged the Hochul Administration has finally realized the Climate Act schedule and ambition are impossible to meet. The presentations at this meeting are consistent with that epiphany.

On the agenda for the next meeting is to discuss whether the draft energy plan will be released. Stay tuned.

#ClimateAct #NewYork #Climate #Hochul #EnergyPlan #Reality #Risks #ClimateReality

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This post represents his opinion alone and not the opinion of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated. Roger has followed the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act) since it was first proposed, submitted comments on the Climate Act implementation plan, and has written over 550 articles about New York’s net-zero transition.

Share