Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pray With Your Legs's avatar
Pray With Your Legs
44m

Since climate change is a prudential matter Catholics, like me, are free to respectfully disagree with Pope Francis and Pope Leo on this matter.

I would urge Pope Leo to consult with the following renowned scientists on the matter.

Guus Berkhout ( Dutch Climate Expert)

Dr Willie Soon (Astrophysicist Harvard-Smithsonian )

Dr Richard Lindzen MIT ( Prof Emeritus)

Dr William Happer Princeton

Dr Judith Curry

Dr John Clauser UK and Norwegian-American engineer Ivan Giaever, who won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1973, is also a signatory to the declaration. Nobel Prize winner

Dr Steve Koonin Caltech

Dr Ian Plimer

Because even if there exists a consensus on climate change “science has nothing whatever to do with consensus”

“Let’s be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus.”

—Michael Crichton, M.D., best-selling author

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture