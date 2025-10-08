Guest Post from Joe Bastardi at CFact.



Editor’s Note: I am a very loyal Catholic who has had high hopes for Pope Leo, whom I pray for daily, after the disastrous pontificate of Pope Francis. His recent signing onto the climate scam and pagan-appearing blessing of a block of ice has left me deeply disappointed for the reasons Joe Bastardi brilliantly lays out in this post.

I did not vote for Ronald Reagan the first time in 1980. Fresh out of college, I was an “old Democrat,” and the combination of Jimmy Carter being a minister and the whole rationale that was pushed on abortion ( and still is today) had a lifelong Italian catholic boy hoodwinked. And when Reagan got elected, I thought he was going to blow the world up.

But if he was going to blow up the world, I wanted to at least understand why. So I started reading his position papers, and when I did I was appalled to find out how much the media was distorting his worldview. And one thing led to another, and I started immersing myself in William F Buckley, who I used to love to watch anyway when he was on Firing Line, though I was so young I didn’t understand half the words he used.

But later in life, his arguments would always make sense. He was deeply spiritual, attended Latin Mass every day, His ideas on the popes ( He adored John Paul 2) were especially interesting. Paraphrasing, he thought that the popes got in trouble when they had one foot in the city of man, and one in the city of God. Such a position abdicates spiritual authority and makes you a tool of men and whatever world it is they are attempting to build.

Recent popes have decided to get involved in worldly matters, attempting to utilize their “spiritual” authority, which, in doing so, diminishes it. There is no better example than the current pope blessing a 20,000-year-old piece of Greenland ice

The Pope is aligning himself with people who, by and large, disagree with him on the issue the Catholic church has been strongest on, the sanctity of unborn life. While he thinks he is using them to somehow make a point, it’s the other way around. He is being used by people who are using climate and weather as a political tool, hence a worldly agenda, and by doing so, have been a curse to the advancement of mankind.

So, he has one foot in the city of man, and by doing so, he is ripping his spiritual authority apart.

The geological record of temperatures certainly shows that.

I am not going to bore you with all the counters to the Pope’s position based on the improvement in human life on the planet and the generosity of Christians globally, partly because they are prospering due to advancements made because of our use of fossil fuels.

Given that man exhales 100x more CO2 than he inhales, the logical conclusion is that man himself, God’s prized creation, is a large part of the problem. Which of course would line up with many of the man-made climate change agenda advocates that seek to reduce the population of the planet, one method being the limitation of newborns, The Gaia crowd that believes humans are a stain on the planet. Which circles back to a direct contradiction of the Catholic Church’s position on that matter.

But I am trying to figure out why he would align himself with the agendas of the Gores, Kerry’s et al who have been unbelievably wrong on this matter. Its almost unbelievable how bad their Arctic ice forecasts have been.

Arctic sea ice finished above the 10-year mean ending in 2020, and is on the increase. It’s nowhere near the record low and certainly not gone as these merchants of deception have pushed. Maybe his blessing will accelerate its comeback (sarc), which apparently he has no idea is already occurring. Every time the Catholic church has gone political on such issues, it has diminished its spiritual mandate, and this is another case.

While it might be fanciful to think of climate and weather as spiritual, and I actually do in that it teaches me lessons about the majesty of the atmosphere that no man or group of men can control, he is aligning himself with people who could truly care less about that part of the matter, and are using it as a tool to control the behavior of mankind. Effectively trying to limit or eliminate one of God’s greatest gifts, free will.

So his blessing is in reality the curse of having one foot in the city of man, which will only get a spiritual leader ripped apart. We see it in other churches also in other worldly matters, but in this case, the blessing of the ice falls into the genre of what has always been a curse throughout history. One can not have one foot in the city of man, if one’s authority comes from God. Buckley knew it, and this is a classic case.

