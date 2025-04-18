EV fire stories just won’t go away, which is one of the reasons the damned things are achieving the sales projections made by nearly everyone a few years ago. Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars reported the news with his trademark cynicism yesterday:

His report was followed by a more detailed one from StacheD Training few hours later:

It seems the media, the EV industry, and the governments mandating EVS haven’t learned the Tylenol lesson in crisis management. It is that your best approach, when things suddenly and unexpectedly go badly, is to let it all hang out, holding nothing back that might reflect poorly on your product. It’s the only way to quickly restore trust. Very few institutions are capable of doing that because, unfortunately, hiding the worst is human nature and all too common PR tactics, despite repeated evidence the coverup is always worse than the crime.

The EV industry has a hell of a problem and is doing its best to hide it. Worse, when it can’t hide it, its partners in crime (the EV evangelists, government and media sycophants) resort to obfuscation. It’s not working, which is why EVs are never going to take over the real automobile market. Former potential new car buyers are going to keep their ICE vehicles as long as it takes to bring back sanity, if the current attempt to keep EV problems out of the public eye continues.

#EVs #Batteries #Lithium #Fires #Explosions

Share