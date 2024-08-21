Guest Post from Ron Stein, P.E.

“Renewables” such as wind turbines and solar panels only exist to generate occasional electricity under favorable weather conditions, as they cannot make tires, toilet paper, iPhones, or any products or transportation fuels to support lifestyles and economies around the world!

Neither VP Kamala Harris nor Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are cognizant that all the parts of spacecrafts, EV’s, and for more than 50,000 merchant ships, more than 20,000 commercial aircraft more than 50,000 military aircraft , 23,000 private planes, and 33 million pleasure boats are made from the products based on derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

In addition, all those merchant ships, commercial and military aircraft, private planes, and pleasure boats, use transportation fuels manufactured from crude oil.

Further, everything that needs electricity to function, like iPhones, iPads, TV’s, computers, data centers, and X-Ray machines are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from raw crude oil.

It’s shocking that neither Harris nor Walz comprehend that electricity was developed after the discovery of crude oil. Without the parts and components to be able to generate electricity such as insulation, copper wiring, computers, control panels, and air conditioning, there would be no electricity from any of the six methods used to generate electricity such as coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar.

Amazingly, neither Harris nor Walz have enough energy literacy to direct policymakers to write energy policies!

Policymakers have no comprehension that crude oil is virtually never used to generate electricity, but when manufactured into those petrochemicals that are the basis of literally thousands of everyday products, is the basis for virtually all the items that support hospitals, medical equipment, appliances, electronics, telecommunications, heating and ventilating, and communications systems.

In addition, crude oil is the basis of the various transportation fuels in our materialistic society that did not exist before the 1800’s, now being used in infrastructures like: transportation, airports, pleasure aircraft and boats, space programs, and militaries.

None of today’s readers were around 200 years ago, but the world has already experienced a net-zero environment just a few centuries ago. Before the 1800’s, and before the discovery of oil, the world had no crude oil, and obviously no products or transportation fuels, and no electricity and no Tesla’s! Life was hard and short.

Neither Harris nor Walz comprehend that no one uses crude oil in its raw form. “Big Oil” only exists because of humanity’s addiction to the products and fuels made from oil to support today’s lifestyles and the economies!

Mandating “net-zero” emissions is frustrating without a backup plan to support the materialistic demands of societies and economies around the world for all the products and fuels made from crude oil, the countless initiatives for just “green “electricity from wind and solar have crippled entire sectors.

In addition, mandating “net-zero” emissions is further frustrating when those “renewable solutions” require the same crude oil to make all the parts and components for wind turbines, solar panels, and EV’s. Mandating EV’s, and electricity generation from wind turbines and solar panels, is mandating more usage of crude oil. Harris, Walz, and their following policymakers are oblivious to the fact that electricity came after the discovery of oil 200 years ago.

Without a replacement to support the demand for a supply chain of products and fuels, the elephant in the room that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz do not want to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by present day humanity and the economies around the world that now sustains 8 billion people—ten times the population prior to the Industrial Revolution.

If Harris and Walz had read and understood, my recent book, “Clean Energy Exploitations” - Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy, they would not be supportive of China and Africa continuing their exploitations of people with yellow, brown, and black skin, and the environmental degradation to “their” lands, just for the wealthier developed countries to go “green”.

The book discusses the lack of transparency to the world of the green movement’s impact upon humanity exploitations in the developing countries that are mining for the exotic minerals and metals required to create the batteries needed to store "green energy". In these developing countries, these mining operations disproportionately impact low-income communities and exploit child labor and are responsible for the most egregious human rights' violations of vulnerable minority populations. These operations are also directly destroying the planet through environmental degradation.

It is both unethical, immoral, and hypocritical to continue financially encouraging China and Africa to exploit “their” poor with yellow, brown, and black skin, and financially support environmental degradation to “their” landscapes just to reinforce mandated EV’s, and subsidizing wind turbines, and solar panels in “wealthier country backyards”!

When Kamala Harris and Tim Walz look outside the USA, and the few wealthy countries attempting to go “green”, they will see that at least 80 percent of humanity, or more than six billion in this world are living on less than $10 a day, and billions living with little to no access to electricity. Today, politicians in the few wealthy countries are pursuing the most expensive ways to generate intermittent electricity.

The World Health Organization estimates that 2 billion people in developing nations still cook using open fires or stoves burning wood, coal and animal dung. These fuels generate harmful indoor air pollution that kills an estimated 3 million people per year. The great news is that those products and fuels from oil are increasingly being used in poorer developing nations, reducing illness and death, and extending life longevity.

To rid the world of crude oil usage, there is no need to over-regulate or over-tax the oil industry, just stop using the products and fuels made from crude oil! Simplistically:

Stop making cars, trucks, aircraft, boats, ships, farming equipment, medical equipment and supplies, communications equipment, military equipment, etc. that demand crude oil for their supply chain of products.

If Kamala Harris and Tim Walz want to openly support the destruction of the fossil fuel industry, they should start promoting present day humanity of the 8 billion on this planet, and the economies around the world, to stop demanding the products and fuels made from Crude Oil !!!

The energy policies of VP Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz, without crude oil and the products and fuels made from oil, are the real existential threat to billions across our planet that may perish from diseases, malnutrition, and weather-related fatalities.

Originally published on August 19, 2024 at America Out Loud NEWS.

