No posts today, but check out the following music video by Stan Rogers, who was a famous Canadian folk singer:

Rogers was only 33 years old when he died in a horrible Kentucky plane accident on his way home from a Texas concert. He had a wife and four children, and the “45 Years” song was written for his bride, Ariel. His story is told here and here.

He had a powerful wide-ranging voice and wrote songs about ordinary people, among which were farmers, fisherman, and miners:

And, here is a little more oil and gas country music about a “toolpusher” on a drilling rig:

Thank you for your support, and enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom

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