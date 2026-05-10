No posts today, but check out the music video below as Rosanne Cash does a haunting version of “Pancho and Lefty,” a classic written and sung originally by Townes van Zandt:

Rosanne Cash, of course, is Johnny’s daughter, and here’s another great performance by her and her father, done the last time they recorded together shortly before he died:

And, here it is a little more oil and gas country music:

Thank you for your support, and enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom

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