No posts today, but check out this video of the great John Denver singing Country Roads with Johnny Cash:

Here is another version with Denver singing along with his co-writers:

And, here is that Olivia Newton-John version Denver talked about:

And, this is the best version ever, which speaks to something good happening today as younger people search for a return to real values:

Thank you so much for your support, and enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom #Energy #EnergySecurity #Freedom #Security

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