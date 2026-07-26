Happy Sunday - July 26, 2026!
No posts today, but check out this video of the great John Denver singing Country Roads with Johnny Cash:
Here is another version with Denver singing along with his co-writers:
And, here is that Olivia Newton-John version Denver talked about:
And, this is the best version ever, which speaks to something good happening today as younger people search for a return to real values:
Thank you so much for your support, and enjoy your families!
#EnergySecurityFreedom #Energy #EnergySecurity #Freedom #Security
While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!