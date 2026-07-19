No posts today, but check out this video of the great Glen Campbell singing Amazing Grace and accompanying himself with bagpipes. Campbell was also, of course, a famous guitarist who played background on one of Frank Sinatra’s 1966 album, “Strangers in the Night.”

Campbell, too, was part the Beach Boys in 1965 and later sang this medley of the band’s songs:

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