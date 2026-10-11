Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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John B's avatar
John B
Oct 11

AI can do good.

Randy Travis sings again, courtesy of AI

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zM2UzZ4TVGw&ra=m

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