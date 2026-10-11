According to Wikipedia, "I Told You So" was written and recorded by Randy Travis for his 1987 album, Always & Forever. It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard. He had first recorded it on his 1983 album Live at the Nashville Palace under his stage name "Randy Ray."

A duet version of "I Told You So" featuring Underwood and Travis was released on March 17, 2009. It won Underwood and Travis a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals at the 52nd Grammy Awards. Here is the American Idol version:

Danielle Bradbury, another talent show performer, did a version for Randy’s Stairwell Sessions:

And, the Indigo Roots Band did this:

And, then, there is this outstanding version by Dawson Seagall:

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