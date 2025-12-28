Why me Lord, what have I ever done To

even one Of the

I’ve known Tell me Lord, what did I ever do That was

loving you Or the

you’ve shown. Lord help me Jesus, I’ve

it so Help me

I know what I am Now that I know that I’ve need you so Help me Jesus, my soul’s in your hand. Tell me Lord, if you

there’s a way I can try to repay All I’ve

from you Maybe Lord, I can show

else What I’ve been

myself On my way back to you. Lord help me Jesus, I’ve

it so Help me

I know what I am Now that I know that I’ve need you so Help me Jesus, my soul’s in your hand.