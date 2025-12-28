Happy Sunday!
No posts today, but check out this beautiful performance of “Why Me, Lord? in honor of Kris Kristofferson in 2016, and enjoy your families today!
Why me Lord, what have I ever done To deserve even one Of the pleasures I’ve known Tell me Lord, what did I ever do That was worth loving you Or the kindness you’ve shown. Lord help me Jesus, I’ve wasted it so Help me Jesus I know what I am Now that I know that I’ve need you so Help me Jesus, my soul’s in your hand. Tell me Lord, if you think there’s a way I can try to repay All I’ve taken from you Maybe Lord, I can show someone else What I’ve been through myself On my way back to you. Lord help me Jesus, I’ve wasted it so Help me Jesus I know what I am Now that I know that I’ve need you so Help me Jesus, my soul’s in your hand.
