No posts today, but check out the music video below by the late Kris Kristofferson, one of my very favorites:

And, here it is little oil country music:

The lyrics:

“Long As Daddy’s Working” Another run down hotel room

Another wake up call

Been out here too damn long

And it’s coming on fall

Working and sleeping

That’s all I do everyday

To hear my friends talk

They think I got it made



They ain’t handing out this money

I ain’t got a damn dime for free

Been giving everything I got

To feed my family

Putting food back home on the table

There’s an empty spot in my bed

I could work hard every hour

And would never get ahead



My babies know there’s one thing that’s for certain

Yeah, they ain’t ever got to worry about hurting

Long as daddy’s working



Wipe the sweat from my brow

When I think I can’t take anymore

But in the back of my mind

I remember just who I’m working for

The good Lord’s got my family

And I know they’re doing fine

‘Cause He’s got His job covered

Now it’s time that I do mine



They ain’t handing out this money

I ain’t got a damn dime for free

Been giving everything I got

To feed my family

Putting food back home on the table

There’s an empty spot in my bed

I could work hard every hour

And would never get ahead



My babies know there’s one thing that’s for certain

Yeah, they ain’t ever got to worry about hurting

Long as daddy’s working



They ain’t handing out this money

I ain’t got a damn dime for free

Been giving everything I got

To feed my family

Putting food back home on the table

There’s an empty spot in my bed

I could work hard every hour

And would never get ahead



My babies know there’s one thing that’s for certain

Yeah, they ain’t ever got to worry about hurting

Long as daddy’s working

Long as daddy’s working

Thank you for your support, and enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom

