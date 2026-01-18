Happy Sunday!
No posts today, but check out the music video below by the late Kris Kristofferson, one of my very favorites:
And, here it is little oil country music:
The lyrics:
“Long As Daddy’s Working”
Another run down hotel room
Another wake up call
Been out here too damn long
And it’s coming on fall
Working and sleeping
That’s all I do everyday
To hear my friends talk
They think I got it made
They ain’t handing out this money
I ain’t got a damn dime for free
Been giving everything I got
To feed my family
Putting food back home on the table
There’s an empty spot in my bed
I could work hard every hour
And would never get ahead
My babies know there’s one thing that’s for certain
Yeah, they ain’t ever got to worry about hurting
Long as daddy’s working
Wipe the sweat from my brow
When I think I can’t take anymore
But in the back of my mind
I remember just who I’m working for
The good Lord’s got my family
And I know they’re doing fine
‘Cause He’s got His job covered
Now it’s time that I do mine
They ain’t handing out this money
I ain’t got a damn dime for free
Been giving everything I got
To feed my family
Putting food back home on the table
There’s an empty spot in my bed
I could work hard every hour
And would never get ahead
My babies know there’s one thing that’s for certain
Yeah, they ain’t ever got to worry about hurting
Long as daddy’s working
They ain’t handing out this money
I ain’t got a damn dime for free
Been giving everything I got
To feed my family
Putting food back home on the table
There’s an empty spot in my bed
I could work hard every hour
And would never get ahead
My babies know there’s one thing that’s for certain
Yeah, they ain’t ever got to worry about hurting
Long as daddy’s working
Long as daddy’s working
Thank you for your support, and enjoy your families!
#EnergySecurityFreedom