Happy Sunday!
No posts today, but check out this Eli Hundley song below about oil and gas drilling and enjoy your families!
In the belly of the Bakken, it’s cold and black and deep
You work the hitch, survive the time, killin’ what you keep
Some here are forgotten, and some will find their souls
Some will keep on searching, digging deeper holes
So here I go, against that cold Dakota wind
I know where I call home but somehow I’m here again
These fields are my mind and these stains on my skin
They don’t wash off with the mud, it’s in my American blood Verse 2
Snow is blowing sideways, the interstate shut down
Spent the night outside of Casper in a sleepy motel town
Keep rollin’ into Texas ‘cause they’re drilling in the west
But all those rigs out on the flats weigh heavy on my chest Chorus
So here I go, against that hot west Texas wind
I know where I call home but somehow I’m here again
These fields are my mind and these stains on my skin
They don’t wash off with the mud, it’s in my American blood Bridge/Verse 3
Well I’ve worked in North Dakota, Colorado, California
And in every boom that’s come and gone between
I’ve been a chainhand and a pithand, I hauled oil out of the badlands
No doubt this land was made for you and me Final Chorus
So here we go, feel that spirit in the wind
We may never make it home and it’s back to work again
Our families on our minds and these scars on our skin
They don’t wash off with the mud, it’s in our American blood
It’s in our American blood
Thank you for your support!
#EnergySecurityFreedom #EliHundley
Make it a great day ❤️