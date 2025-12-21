No posts today, but check out this Eli Hundley song below about oil and gas drilling and enjoy your families!

In the belly of the Bakken, it’s cold and black and deep

You work the hitch, survive the time, killin’ what you keep

Some here are forgotten, and some will find their souls

Some will keep on searching, digging deeper holes

So here I go, against that cold Dakota wind

I know where I call home but somehow I’m here again

These fields are my mind and these stains on my skin

They don’t wash off with the mud, it’s in my American blood Verse 2

Snow is blowing sideways, the interstate shut down

Spent the night outside of Casper in a sleepy motel town

Keep rollin’ into Texas ‘cause they’re drilling in the west

But all those rigs out on the flats weigh heavy on my chest Chorus

So here I go, against that hot west Texas wind

I know where I call home but somehow I’m here again

These fields are my mind and these stains on my skin

They don’t wash off with the mud, it’s in my American blood Bridge/Verse 3

Well I’ve worked in North Dakota, Colorado, California

And in every boom that’s come and gone between

I’ve been a chainhand and a pithand, I hauled oil out of the badlands

No doubt this land was made for you and me Final Chorus

So here we go, feel that spirit in the wind

We may never make it home and it’s back to work again

Our families on our minds and these scars on our skin

They don’t wash off with the mud, it’s in our American blood

It’s in our American blood