No posts today, but check out my absolute favorite George Strait song below and enjoy your families!

I’m glad I had the nerve to talk to you that day

I could just as easily have let you get away

In that crowded airport far from my hometown

If I had lost my courage then you wouldn’t be around

I’m glad I had the nerve

And I’m glad he had the nerve to get down on his knees

And say “I bought this ring for you, won’t you wear it please?”

My daddy sure touched something in my momma’s heart somehow

If he hadn’t, I sure wouldn’t be here with you now

I’m glad he had the nerve

Or I never would have lived like this

Or learned like this,

Or laughed like this, or loved like this

I’m glad he had the nerve to sail across the sea

My great grand-daddy’s great grandpa in 1833

He met an Indian maiden in the Smoky Mountain mist

If they hadn’t crossed that line, I would not exist

I’m glad they had the nerve

I’m glad He had the nerve while staring into space

To give this universe a time and a place

With one tiny atom or an Adam and an Eve

However you look at it, whatever you believe

I’m glad He had the nerve

Or we never would’ve lived like this

Or learned like this, or laughed like this, or loved like this Thank God He had the nerve And I’m glad I had the nerve to talk to you that day